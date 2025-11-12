Erica Stanford – New Secretary for Education appointed

Source: New Zealand Government

Education Minister Erica Stanford welcomes the appointment of Ellen MacGregor-Reid as the new Secretary for Education.

“Our reforms are about ambition, raising achievement and delivering better outcomes for our young people. Ms MacGregor-Reid has been acting in the role since October 2024 and has played a crucial role in driving the Government’s agenda to ensure New Zealand has a world-leading education system,” Ms Stanford says.

“Prior to this permanent appointment, she has held senior leadership roles at the Ministry of Education since 2015, including Deputy Secretary positions responsible for curriculum, early learning and policy. Prior to that, Ms MacGregor-Reid held senior roles at the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Ministry of Social Development.

“Ms MacGregor-Reid has been appointed for 4½ years beginning 25 November. I look forward to continuing to work with her to ensure every student, regardless of background, has the chance to reach the potential at school,” Ms Stanford says.

MIL OSI