Backing iwi-led biodiversity protection

Date: 30 September 2025 Source: Office of the Minister of Conservation

Located in the Raukūmara Range by the eastern Bay of Plenty, the project is a partnership between Ngāti Porou, Te-Whānau-ā-Apanui and the Department of Conservation – Te Papa Atawhai delivering large-scale pest control, forest regeneration, community engagement, and species protection.

“This beautiful native forest harbours critically endangered pepeketua/Hochstetter’s frog and Raukūmara/tusked wētā, brown kiwi, whio, and pekapeka/ long–tailed bats – all suffering the perils of deer, goats and possums.

“We’re boosting protection by backing the project, which employs 28 local iwi staff providing specialist conservation training including in biosecurity, kiwi handling, and aerial hunting to the highest safety standards.

“First established in 2020, Raukūmara Pae Maunga is also developing a new generation of indigenous conservation leaders – with over 1000 tamariki and rangatahi engaged in taiao learning and 14 kura involved in taiao programmes.

“Using innovative technology like DNA surveying of deer densities and advanced thermal-assisted detection technology in deer culling, Raukūmara Pae Maunga enhances New Zealand’s international reputation in nature-based solutions.

“Last year, the project delivered the largest aerial 1080 operation in the North Island, covering 116,000 hectares. This provided a vital lifeline for native species recovery with pre- and post-1080 monitoring showing rats were temporarily reduced to undetectable levels and an initial 73% knock down of possums.

“Today’s announcement of $2 million a year over three years to 2028 draws from $55 million additional conservation funding budgeted for 2026/27 from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy.”

Te tautoko i te tiaki kanorau koiora e arahina ana e te iwi

Whakaeteete mai ko Hikurangi!

Ka whakapakaritia e te haumitanga o te $6 miriona ki te kaupapa whakahaumanu i te Pae Maunga o Raukūmara, te whiwhinga mahi i te rohe rā, me te whāomoomo e arahina ana e te iwi hei tāmi i ngā kīrearea kino, ko tā Te Minita Whāomoomo, ko tā Tama Potaka.

He patuitanga te kaupapa, i waenga i a Ngāti Porou rātou ko Te Whānau-a-Apanui ko Te Papa Atawhai, i te Pae Maunga o Raukūmara, i te rāwhiti o Te Moana-a-Toi. Tukua ai e te kaupapa te mahi whakahaere kīrearea whānui, te whakahaumanu ngahere, te tūhononga hapori, me te tiakanga o ngā momo.

“Kei tēnei ngahere taketake, e rerehua ana, te pepeketua me te wētā o Raukūmara, e tata korehāhā ana, te kiwi, te whio, te pekapeka – e whakataumahatia katoatia ana ēnei ki ngā mōrearea o te tia, o te nanekoti, o te paihamu hoki.

“E whakapakari ana mātou i te tiakanga mā te tautoko i te kaupapa, e 28 ā te kaupapa kaimahi nō te iwi o te rohe rā, e tuku nei rātou i te whakangungu whāomoomo, e eke ai te haumaru ki te tino paerewa, i roto nei te whakahaumaru koiora, te whāwhā i te kiwi me te aruaru mai ā-rangi.

“I whakatūria a Raukūmara Pae Maunga i te tau 2020, ā, e whakatipuria ana hoki tētahi reanga hou o ngā kaiārahi taketake ki te whāomoomo – neke atu i te 1000 ngā tamariki, rangatahi e tūhono mai ana ki te akoranga taiao, ā, 14 ngā kura e whai wāhi ana ki ngā hōtaka taiao.

“Mā te whakamahi i te hangarau auaha, pērā i te uiui pītau ā-ira i te apiapi o te tia, me te hangarau rapu ā-pōkākā ki te mahi whakamate tia, e whakarākeihia ai te rongo ā-ao o Aotearoa mō ngā rongoā pūtake-taiao.

“I tērā tau, nā te kaupapa i tuku te mahinga 1080 ā-rangi tino rahi i Te Ika-a-Māui, 116,000 heketea te rahi. Nā konei te ara puta waiwai mā te whakarauoratanga o ngā momo māori, i whakaaturia ai e te aroturuki i mua, i muri hoki i te horapa a te 1080, i whakaitihia taupuatia te kiore ki te iti tē kitea, ā, e 73% te patunga tuatahi i te paihamu.

“I te rā nei, ka whakapuakina te $2 miriona i ia tau, ā roto i ngā tau e toru tae atu ki te tau 2028. I tīkina mai taua pūtea.

“I te pūtea whāomoomo tāpiri e $55 miriona i whakamaheretia mō te tau 2026/27 i te International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy.”

