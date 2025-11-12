Analysis: Andrew Coster’s fall from champion of progressive policing

Source: Radio New Zealand

Analysis – Once a liberal darling and champion of progressive policing, former police commissioner Andrew Coster has gone to ground, his reputation and legacy in tatters.

Coster is on leave from his role as chief executive of the government’s Social Investment Agency after a damning Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report identified “serious misconduct” among the upper echelons of police.

An employment process is now underway with the Public Service Commission.

Speaking at Parliament on Tuesday evening, Attorney General Judith Collins said the IPCA report identified a massive failure of leadership: “If this was me being named in this report, I would be ashamed of myself.”

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said Coster should “be held to account”, and the minister who appointed Coster to his current position, Nicola Willis, said she was “shocked and appalled” by the IPCA’s findings.

Coster has declined to speak to media. A spokesperson provided a brief statement to RNZ: “this is now an employment conversation”.

Coster’s fall …

The IPCA report paints a picture of a group of police executives seemingly blinded by loyalty to one of their own.

Coster and others dismissed repeated complaints from a young woman about former deputy commissioner Jevon McSkimming over many years, going back as far as 2018, but particularly in 2023 and early 2024.

Neither Coster, nor McSkimming, disclosed the allegations to the Public Service Commission when McSkimming was going through the appointment process for that deputy role in early 2023.

An investigation into the woman’s claims was finally launched in mid-2024, but only after police had already charged the woman with causing harm through the deluge of emails she had sent to McSkimming’s work email.

But the IPCA report said that investigation was not properly conducted and that it was was only notified of the allegations in October 2024.

That same month, Coster wrote to the IPCA to raise concern that its inquiries could “increase Jevon’s victimisation” and harm his chances during the appointment process for the top commissioner job.

Soon after, Coster convened a meeting with key players within police to ensure “natural justice” for McSkimming and to bring the investigation to “a rapid and premature conclusion”.

One staffer told the IPCA: “it was quite clear that [Coster] was very invested in Jevon becoming the next Commissioner.”

The IPCA report said senior decision-makers held “an entrenched view” that McSkimming was a victim rather than offender and were “unduly preoccupied” with protecting his future career prospects.

…after his rise

Coster was appointed as police commissioner in early March 2020, the youngest in the service’s history at age 44.

At the time, then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern commended Coster’s “positivity, inclusion and integrity”.

That word – “integrity” – comes up repeatedly in politicians’ descriptions of Coster.

He had not been considered a frontrunner for the top job, but boasted an impressive resume with considerable leadership experience within the police, as well as in law and with the Ministry of Justice.

Coster quickly got offside with the National Party – then in opposition – clashing with leader Simon Bridges and police spokesperson Mark Mitchell.

Bridges publicly declared Coster to be a “wokester” and suggested he was soft on gangs. Mitchell was openly critical of Coster’s advocacy for a “policing by consent” model.

But after National’s success in the 2023 election, new-prime minister Christopher Luxon took a different position, telling RNZ: “I’m not Simon Bridges, if you haven’t noticed.”

Coster continued with his five-year term as police commissioner, but finished up about six months early to take up a new role as Secretary for Social Investment.

It was seen as a win-win, with Mitchell keen to appoint a replacement more in line with his tough-on-crime rhetoric. In a social media, Mitchell said Coster had “served with integrity” and would be outstanding in the new role.

Social Investment Minister Nicola Willis said she was delighted by the appointment, having seen his “passion” for improving the lives of New Zealanders.

Luxon told reporters Coster had done an “exceptionally good job” as commissioner: “He has delivered big time for us.”

Then-Acting Public Service Commissioner Heather Baggott said Coster was a “proven leader with a pragmatic, realistic and delivery-focused approach to achieving change”.

“He is a highly respected and impressive public service leader who has considerable experience delivering initiatives to address complex social issues.”

Labour was also in favour of the appointment, with Carmel Sepuloni also noting his “integrity” and work ethic.

