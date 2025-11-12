All Blacks v England: Why this one has an extra edge

Source: Radio New Zealand

England v All Blacks

Kick-off: 4:10am Sunday 16 November

Allianz Stadium (Twickenham), London

Live blog updates on RNZ

The All Blacks head to one of rugby’s most daunting venues this weekend, although it is one that where they tasted dramatic success just last year.

Here are some key talking points as we await Scott Robertson’s team announcement on Thursday night NZT.

Rematch or revenge

Much was made about the rematch in Chicago, nine years on from Ireland’s historic victory. But really, this game at Twickenham is the more important rerun of a test fixture, after the three times the All Blacks played England last year.

All three were incredibly tight, with the last one at Twickenham coming down to a late Mark Tele’a try and sideline conversion by Damian McKenzie.

A new English era

Steve Borthwick has been heavily criticised for a seemingly inflexible set of game plans over the last two seasons, but he does have a few of the most exciting names on his books right now. Flanker Henry Pollock has a massive amount of hype around him, while we got a good look at fellow loosie Chandler Cunningham-South and first five Fin Smith last year.

Outside back Henry Arundell’s return from playing in France has been seen as a real positive for the English system, while lock Alex Coles and blindside Guy Pepper are ones to watch for the future.

How have England been going?

Admittedly, all of those players contributed to a not particularly convincing performance against Fiji last weekend. England eventually won 38-18 but were only ahead by one point at halftime and only pulled away at the end.

They did have a very good Six Nations earlier this year, winning four games and having a chance to win it on the last weekend, before France took the championship by one point.

Is this the biggest test of the tour?

You’d think so, given how close tests have been at Twickenham lately. While England haven’t won there since 2012, there’s been a draw and a two point win for the All Blacks in their last two meetings.

Twickenham does still hold quite the reputation as a formidable venue, no matter how England are playing it is still the largest purpose-built rugby stadium in the world and is always at its 82,000 capacity when the All Blacks come to town.

Is fatigue going to affect the All Blacks?

Maybe. This is the 12th of 13 tests this year and while they’ve had decent breaks after the July series and Rugby Championship campaigns, they are looking pretty banged up. Scott Barrett should hopefully return this weekend, but brother Jordie is back in New Zealand already, while there’s a host of players who never even got on the plane in the first place.

They’re not exactly limping home, but this has been a very long season that’s taken quite a physical toll.

What’s the motivation like to get a win this weekend

It’s the Poms, so of course that’s enough to get the All Blacks fired up as it’s a team they despise losing to more than any other. Then there’s the slightly dubious ‘Grand Slam’ achievement that’s on the line.

But really, the main driver will be to just keep stringing good performances together after the up and down Rugby Championship campaign. The All Blacks have now won four tests in a row, all in differing fashion, so another couple will put a lot of minds at ease as we head into summer.

