$300,000 Auckland Christmas decorations spark mixed feelings

Auckland Council is spending another $300,000 on towering Christmas decorations for the city centre, to the delight of some and dismay of others.

It has commissioned an artist to build a series of five-metre tall pillars that will be dotted along Queen Street between Aotea Centre and Britomart, with panels that light-up.

They go on display from December and branch out from last year’s more than $1 million giant Christmas tree which is making a come-back.

Taxpayers Union head of policy James Ross said the $292,000 price tag for the new display was over the top.

“Unfortunately a lot of people are doing it tough in Auckland and across New Zealand at the minute and I think that sort of expenditure is just not a good look,” he said.

“Christmas is a really hard time of year for a lot of people. People will be struggling to put food on the table and costs in the city centre especially are remarkably high. It’s those people and those businesses, a lot of whom are already struggling, and now walking down the street seeing their money being spent on things they don’t need.”

Businesses in the city centre have had a hard time surviving pandemic lockdowns and disruption from the city rail link construction.

It also comes as central government and the city council consider how they can move homeless people out of the CBD ahead of summer – something that’s alarmed advocates.

Deepak Sharma, who works in the city centre, thinks the Christmas decoration spend sends the wrong message.

“It’s a lot of money they could have spent this money towards the wellbeing of people, to take care of the poor who don’t have a house to live in. They should consider those people.”

City resident Lea Natoc did some quick arithmetic – the five pillars each cost about $60,000 and will be on display for one month.

“Christmas decorations are awesome it’s great for us to feel the Christmas vibe but to spend $60,000 just for one decoration I think it’s a bit too much.”

Each of the five columns will light up with a different theme – Santa’s workshop, a festive forest, under the sea, a Kiwi Christmas and a Christmas feast – and have buttons to press, knobs to turn and one has a juke box to fire up.

Auckland Council Head of Growth and Regeneration Delivery Jenny Larking said the five pillars are interactive and the cost is fully funded by the city centre targeted rate, which is invested back into the area.

“Our partners in the city centre have been calling for collaboration between Auckland Council and local business associations, to significantly increase the number of events and promotions in the city centre, to bring joy, vibrancy and much needed foot traffic to the area after a tough few years.”

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck doesn’t think it’s money wasted – and believes the installation by light artist Angus Muir will be an attraction for years to come.

“At the end of the day while not everyone will agree with every item of spending, overall I would say that property owners will want their tenants to have a thriving environment after such a difficult time.”

She said businesses had faced disruption from pandemic lockdowns and the construction of the City Rail Link, which still has no set open date.

There are an estimated 800 rough sleepers in the city centre and businesses have been lobbying government for a cross-agency response to homelessness.

“We are sincerely hoping we are going to very soon see announcements that do address both needs. It’s not an either or, we do need to address the social issues as a city and as a country and for our city centre too.

“We also need to create a place that people want to come back to and spend time here.”

Auckland City Centre Residents Group spokesperson Antony Phillips says they don’t want to see the street community moved to the suburbs – but given support and housing.

However, the group supports the council’s spending on Christmas decorations but understands some people’s concern about the price tag.

“I wouldn’t call it grinch-like. I think there’s a healthy level of scepticism around any public expenditure at the moment. We are in a cost of living crisis.

“If we cost that over five years it doesn’t seem so shocking.”

City worker Kris Hardy plans to bring his family in to see the giant Christmas tree and new light pillars.

“Every time we come down we go shopping and buy Christmas presents so take that cost and divide it by the number of people who are going to be down here, let’s say a dollar a person and they all do a little shopping. I think it’ll pay for itself.”

According to Auckland Council the five columns will be displayed during the festive season for at least the next five years – with the interactive features and images updated each year.

