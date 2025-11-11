Statement from Police Commissioner Richard Chambers on IPCA findings

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Police Commissioner Richard Chambers:

The findings of the IPCA review into the Police handling of complaints against Jevon McSkimming show inexcusable conduct by former senior leaders of NZ Police.

The events and findings set out in the IPCA report made for appalling reading and showed a total lack of leadership and integrity at the highest levels of Police.

I was shocked by the report’s account of departures in 2023 and 2024 from the expected processes for dealing both with sexual assault complaints and with investigations into police officers.

The usual integrity checks and balances were bypassed, there was interference from the highest levels, and the ambitions of a senior police officer were put above the interests of a vulnerable woman.

I am apologising to the woman at the centre of this for the repeated early failures in following the proper processes for investigating this matter by those at such a senior level of Police. She was ignored and badly let down. That was unacceptable.

It was not until late 2024 that an investigation was set up to properly investigate those claims. That should have happened from the start.

I want to acknowledge those senior police staff who did stand up and challenge what was happening here. I thank them for the courage, leadership, and integrity they showed in doing so.

The events in the report are a kick in the guts for the 15,000 women and men of NZ Police who turn up to work every day and night to serve New Zealanders and keep them safe.

That has angered me. It was not those staff who were found wanting here. It was a failing of leadership.

The actions and attitudes set out in the report are inexcusable and show a disrespect and disregard for what NZ Police stands for.

The report is thorough and convincing, and I accept the recommendations and intent of them. My leadership team will meet to develop a plan to address those recommendations.

The processes for complaints against senior Police leaders were too easily ignored or bypassed here, despite attempts by some staff to ensure they were adhered to. That is of concern and I agree extra safeguards are needed.

I welcome the IPCA’s recommendations and government decisions to achieve that.

Most of those involved in the report are no longer staff of NZ Police.

I have appointed an independent King’s Counsel to undertake employment investigations where required.

The report’s other recommendations are relevant to other work I already have underway to strengthen integrity.

I am currently undertaking an extensive refresh of the Police Executive and wider leadership, including the appointment of two statutory deputy commissioners and new assistant commissioners.

The IPCA recommendations to strengthen the role of the Integrity and Conduct Unit will form part of that refresh.

I have started revising the Police Code of Conduct, aimed at strengthening accountability.

I recently ordered an immediate uplift to the Police National Integrity Unit, adding six investigators. That unit handles investigations into police staff.

Earlier this year, I also invited the Public Service Commission to conduct a Performance Improvement Review into NZ Police, focusing on integrity and conduct. It is the first such review of NZ Police since 2012 and is aimed at positioning Police for the future.

The absolute worst outcome of this would be if anyone did not feel safe in reporting sexual assault to Police, or did not think Police would listen and investigate thoroughly.

I want to reassure you that is not the case. What happened here will dismay and anger the dedicated specialist investigators around the country who put everything into their work trying to hold perpetrators of sexual violence to account and keep people safe.

I know some people will question whether Police have learned the lessons of the past after reading this report.

Over many years, Police has put a lot of resource and effort into developing and implementing very robust processes for dealing with sexual violence complaints. Our specialist adult sexual assault teams are highly trained and dedicated.

One of the most disappointing things about this report was that a small group of senior leaders at that time elected to depart from those processes.

The attitudes on display here are not attitudes I have experienced among specialist investigation team staff, nor are they attitudes acceptable to me.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI