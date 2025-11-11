Lake Rotomanu closed to motorised boats after discovery of invasive clam

Source: Radio New Zealand

NIWA

Taranaki Regional Council says New Plymouth’s Lake Rotomanu will be closed to motorised boats from tomorrow after the discovery of an invasive fresh water clam.

It’s the first time the clam, Corbicula fluminea, has been found outside of the Waikato River and Lake Taupō Aqua Park.

Taranaki Regional Council’s Environment Services Manager Steve Ellis said it was unknown how the clams got into the lake, but the focus now was making sure they did not spread to other Taranaki lakes or rivers.

“We are working closely with local partners and Biosecurity New Zealand, and we will have robust plans in place to deal with this Corbicula incursion,” he said.

New Plymouth District Council will close the lake to motorised boats, which are at the highest risk of spreading clams, from Wednesday.

Other’s on the lake will be required to thoroughly check, clean and dry all gear before leaving the lake shore, and additional signage will be put up by the weekend.

Staff will be at the lake to ensure the rules are followed and to advise people how to correctly clean their gear.

“The initial closure of Lake Rotomanu allows us time to gather all the information, while managing the risk from motorised boats,” Ellis said.

He was urging those who had been on Lake Rotomanu or other waterways to check, clean and dry everything that had been in contact with the water before moving between waterways.

“We appreciate it is coming into summer, and the lake is a favourite spot for many boaties. But they will understand how important it is we act quickly – Corbicula can take over a waterway and have long-term effects on not just recreation, but also the environment.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand