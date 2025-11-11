Iwi affiliation: 2023 Census – Stats NZ information release

Iwi affiliation: 2023 Census – information release

11 November 2025

Iwi affiliation: 2023 Census launches 20 new Aotearoa Data Explorer (ADE) tables that provide data on people who affiliate with one or more iwi.

The launch of these tables on ADE complements the information on the iwi-designed and operated online data platform, Te Whata. Te Whata is designed to make iwi data more relevant, accessible, and useful, to better meet the needs of iwi communities.

Data on iwi affiliation provides important insights to aid iwi Māori in informed decision-making and planning. It is used to understand, measure, and monitor the social, cultural, environmental, and economic wellbeing of iwi members.

