HKSTP Debuts at SWITCH 2025 Singapore with Hong Kong Startups Shining at Prestigious SLINGSHOT Pitch Event

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2025 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) showcased a delegation of 10 standout startups from AI, Urban & Environment and Health & Wellness for its first-ever HKSTP pavilion at Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH) 2025, held on 29-31 October. Under Singapore’s 60th Anniversary celebration, the flagship innovation event gathered the city-state’s leading innovation community figures and dives deep into frontier technologies.

HKSTP exhibitors at SWITCH 2025.

Hong Kong and Singapore serve as the strategic gateways to China’s Greater Bay Area (GBA) and the ASEAN regions respectively. A recent HKTDC survey revealed that GBA enterprises rank ASEAN as their top choice for overseas expansion. Highlighting ASEAN’s close integration, the survey also highlighted 60% of GBA enterprises planned to launch into ASEAN market over the next three years, with Singapore as one of its gateways venturing into ASEAN. Hong Kong stands out as a vital regional trade and innovation hub connecting GBA startups and enterprises to the ASEAN opportunity.

Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development at HKSTP, stated: “Hong Kong acts as a vital superconnector between innovators and enterprises in the corridor linking ASEAN and GBA or Mainland China. As Hong Kong’s largest I&T ecosystem with deep tech expertise, HKSTP is uniquely positioned to foster co-creation between these regions together with Singapore, driving joint innovation in AI, biotech, fintech, and beyond.”

As one of the two park companies participated in SLINGSHOT 2025, WomenX was awarded the Health and Biomedical Domain Winner and won S$60,000 Startup SG grant. The other park company, OKOSix made it to the Top 60 Global Startups. Both companies earned a sponsored trip to Singapore to participate in the Physical Immersion Programme and gained eligibility for EntrePass, Singapore’s work visa for international entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, the startup delegation attracted numerous visitors to the HKSTP Pavilion and facilitated over 100 business matchings generating HK$20 million in business pipeline.

Hatch is an innovation centre established by Singapore’s HTX (Home Team Science & Technology Agency), and the following 2 startups from HKSTP were selected for the open innovation challenge Dimension X and inaugural cohort of the In-Beta experiment programme. eSIX showcased their completed proof-of-concept (PoC) for Hatch’s open innovation challenge Dimension X Cohort 6, whereas Weitu AI showcased their proof-of-technology (PoT) as part of the inaugural In-Beta Cohort 1. Highlights included:

Weitu AI – AI-powered anomaly detection for video feeds from CCTVs and drones.

– AI-powered anomaly detection for video feeds from CCTVs and drones. eSIX – Resilient, maritime communication integrating 5G, satellite and mesh.

