Expelled MPs Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and Tākuta Ferris cast first votes as independents

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and Tākuta Ferris have delivered their first votes as independent MPs from afar, using the Green Party as proxies.

Speaker Gerry Brownlee opened Parliament’s proceedings on Tuesday – the first sitting day since Te Pāti Māori’s co-leaders announced Kapa-Kingi and Ferris’ expulsion.

“I’ve been advised by Te Pāti Māori that their Parliamentary membership has changed, and that Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and Tākuta Ferris are no longer members of Te Pāti Māori for Parliamentary purposes,” Brownlee said.

“Accordingly under Standing Order 35.5, those members from 10th of November 2025 are regarded as independent members for Parliamentary purposes.”

Their first vote in Parliament as independents was a procedural one, in opposition to the Leader of the House Chris Bishop calling for extended sitting hours.

With both MPs being absent from Parliament on Tuesday, Green MP Scott Willis acted as their proxy – but not without challenge from New Zealand First leader Winston Peters.

“I seek leave to see the Green Party whip’s authority for the last four votes that he cast,” Peters said.

“I’m aware that they have the authority,” Speaker Gerry Brownlee said. “I’ve been notified by the members that the Green Party carries their proxy.”

“Yeah, but have you seen them?” Peters pressed.

“I don’t have to see it, I’m allowed to take members at their word,” Brownlee responded.

“Well, that’s a mistake,” Peters said.

“Well, I’ve been giving the member [Peters] the benefit of the doubt for the last couple of years,” Brownlee retaliated.

Regardless, the coalition parties used their majority to push ahead with putting the House into extended hours.

‘Getting the government out’ the priority – Te Pāti Māori co-leaders

Having announced the expulsion the previous day, co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer would not initially engage with questions about the public response.

“I think the priority has always been, as we said yesterday, to focus on this government getting out, and getting into government in 2026 – we remain focused on that.”

She pushed back when asked if they were facing dissent.

“This was a big day yesterday, and our people are allowed to be hurt. They’re allowed to show their disappointment and their confusion,” she said.

“They’re allowed to karanga out to each other – so they should – but what we have to show is the leadership is focused on one thing, and that is to get this government out in 2026.

Labour had earlier linked Te Pāti Māori’s internal ructions to an increased interest in people wanting to stand for Labour in the Māori electorates.

“Well so have we,” Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi said when that was put to him.

“There are many people calling now to be part of the movement … everybody knows what we have to focus on, and it’s making sure that this is a one-term government – we must continue to focus on that.”

‘Too early to tell’ if Greens gaining support

On current polling, Te Pāti Māori would need an electorate seat to be returned to Parliament because they fall below the 5 percent threshold needed to enter based on party votes alone.

It was an outcome Labour’s Willie Jackson said he would be “absolutely” comfortable with, but not one Greens co-leader Marama Davidson seemed comfortable with.

“Would we be pleased to see them leave – No! Of course not. We’ve had a really strong working relationship with them, but those choices are up to the people.”

Davidson said it was “too early to tell” if there was increased interest in people wanting to run for the Greens in Māori electorates.

“What I am really pleased about are more and more people, Māori, coming to the Green Party who can see we continue as we always have getting on with the mahi of tiriti justice, of helping people and planet. We’ll keep doing that mahi.”

Likewise, they had not seen comments on social media from Te Pāti Māori voters planning to vote for the Greens.

“Ah, we haven’t been paying a lot of attention – been doing the mahi. But I’m aware that we are here and we’ve always been doing the work, that’s just how it has always been.”

Asked if they, like Labour, would be campaigning hard for the Māori seats, she said they had “always taken those Māori seats seriously and so, you know, let’s wait and see how we go”.

She refused to be drawn on whether their MP Hūhana Lyndon would stand for Te Tai Tokerau, despite saying she was “a formidable presence” in the region and they had heard “long before now” she could win there.

Winning a Māori seat would be “historic” for the Greens, she said, but “let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves”.

“That is a party decision. We’re always going to be proud of Hūhana’s work in the north.”

Many in Te Tai Tokerau “absolutely are really concerned” about their MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi’s expulsion, she said, but the matter was for Te Pāti Māori to answer to.

