Deep brand green garlic recalled due to possible Salmonella

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

New Zealand Food Safety is supporting Vimms Enterprise Limited in its recall of a batch of Deep brand Green Garlic due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

Deep brand Green Garlic (340g) with a use-by date of 29 NOV 2026 and a batch marking of IN25151K is affected by this recall.

“Salmonellosis can be serious, so it’s important that people do not eat the affected product. Affected products should not be consumed, unless the products are cooked thoroughly (piping hot all the way through) or you can return it to the place of purchase for a refund. If that’s not possible, throw it out,” says New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

The affected product is sold at ethnic supermarkets throughout New Zealand.

Up-to-date information on the affected product, photographs and retailers of this product are available on the New Zealand Food Safety recall page.

Food recall: Deep brand Green Garlic, Sprouted Mat, Sprouted Moong, and Surti Undhiu Mix

“Symptoms of salmonellosis can appear within 12 to 72 hours and include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. Illness usually lasts between 4 and 7 days but, in more severe cases, it can go on for up to 10 days and cause more serious illness,” says Mr Arbuckle.

If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notifications of associated illness.

The product has been imported from India. It has been removed from store shelves and has not been re-exported.

The recall is an expansion of a recall by Vimms Enterprise Limited on August 28 of Deep brand Sprouted Mat, Sprouted Moong, and Surti Undhiu Mix. More information about that recall is on the New Zealand Food Safety website.

Frozen sprouted beans and mixed vegetables recalled due to possible presence of Salmonella

“New Zealand Food Safety is in close contact with the importer, Vimms Enterprise Limited, to understand how this happened, as well as working with other jurisdictions where products have also been recalled,” says Mr Arbuckle.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts. Information on how to subscribe is on the New Zealand Food Safety food recall page.

For further information and general enquiries, call MPI on 0800 008 333 or email info@mpi.govt.nz

For media enquiries, contact the media team on 029 894 0328

MIL OSI