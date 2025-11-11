Career Practice Hub: Strengthening careers support across New Zealand

Source: Tertiary Education Commission

The Career Practice Hub brings together trusted tools, insights and strategies to support career practitioners, educators, iwi, communities, employers and agencies involved in education, employment and youth development across Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) has released the Career Practice Hub, a new online resource designed to strengthen career education and practice across Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Hub, along with the recently released Tahatū Career Navigator website, is a major step in delivering the National Careers System Strategy. Both resources make it easier to access high-quality, future-focused information and foster stronger connections across the careers system, helping ensure all New Zealanders can get the support they need.

As the leader of the Strategy, TEC is responsible for driving and coordinating its implementation. The Hub plays a key role in this work by bringing together trusted tools, activities, insights, reports and strategies to support people working in the careers field – including practitioners, educators, iwi, communities and employers. It will keep growing with new content and tools to meet evolving career needs of New Zealanders.

Together, the Career Practice Hub and Tahatū website directly support the Strategy’s goals to:

grow quality careers support by improving access to high-quality, future-focused resources

strengthen connections across the careers system

ensure equitable access to careers education, information, advice, and guidance for all New Zealanders.

We encourage you to explore the Hub and share it with your networks. You can access it at Career Practice Hub.

