‘Urgent concern’ for eight-year-old girl missing in Rotorua

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Angus Dreaver

A missing eight-year-old girl in Rotorua has been found safe.

She was reported missing after failing to turn up at her school on Monday.

“There is urgent concern for her welfare,” police said in an earlier social media post.

The girl had since been found and was safe, police said about noon on Monday.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand