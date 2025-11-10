Staff member injured at Youth Justice residence in Auckland

Source: Radio New Zealand

A staff member has been injured at a Youth Justice facility this evening.

Police were called to a report of an assault at a Kiwi Tamaki Road address in Auckland about 7.30pm.

Auckland’s Korowai Manaaki Youth Justice residence is on the same road.

An RNZ reporter at the scene saw an ambulance at the facility, before driving away.

Oranga Tamariki acting deputy chief executive youth justice services and residential care Neil Beales confirmed a staff member had suffered minor injuries.

He said the incident was appropriately managed, and the site was secure.

Beales said Oranga Tamariki tokk all incidents seriously and that steps had been taken to ensure the safety of everyone in the residence.

