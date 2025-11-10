Proposed bylaws for Rāpaki, Whakaraupō and Whakaraupō extension mātaitai reserves around Lyttelton

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries
Ngāti Wheke tangata tiaki/kaitiaki have proposed bylaws that aim to maintain the long-term sustainability of fisheries resources for ongoing utilisation by the community and future generations within these mātaitai reserves:
- Rāpaki
- Whakaraupō
- Whakaraupō extension.
The proposed bylaws include changes to the recreational fishing rules for a number of fish, shellfish, and seaweed species within these mātaitai reserves. They are summarised on this page and shown in the consultation document and map.
Fisheries New Zealand is inviting public submissions on the proposed bylaws. Consultation opened on 10 November 2025 and will close at 5pm on Monday 15 December 2025.
What’s being proposed?
Tāngata tiaki/kaitiaki for the Rāpaki Mātaitai Reserve have proposed new bylaws and modifications to existing bylaws to prohibit the taking of all shellfish, seaweed (except Undaria) and some finfish species as presented in the consultation document.
They have also proposed new bylaws and modifications to existing bylaws for the Whakaraupō Mātaitai Reserve as well as the consistent application of these bylaws to the Whakaraupō Extension Mātaitai Reserve (established more recently in 2023), which does not currently have bylaws.
The proposed changes to bylaws generally would:
- prohibit the taking or possession of seaweed except wakame (Undaria) taken from within the mātaitai reserves
- prohibit taking and possession of some shellfish and finfish species taken from within the mātaitai reserves
- reduce daily limits for some shellfish and finfish species taken from within the mātaitai reserves
- reduce combined daily finfish daily bag limits taken from within the mātaitai reserves
- implement a new minimum length for pāua (130 mm), cockles and pipi (40 mm), and green-lipped mussels (70 mm) taken from within the mātaitai reserve
- close areas to the taking and possession of pāua (see map) taken from within the mātaitai reserves
- prohibit the taking or possession of shellfish taken from whata kaimoana (non-commercial fish culturing structures) areas within the mātaitai reserves
- implement a maximum limit per vessel for pāua in the mātaitai reserves.
The vessel limits proposed will apply to the master of the vessel. Individual daily limits would still apply up to the vessel limit.
The bylaws would apply within the boundaries of the mātaitai reserve areas. If you are fishing outside of the mātaitai boundaries, the general Southeast Area rules would apply.
Consultation document
Proposed bylaws for Rāpaki and Whakaraupō Mātaitai Reserves [PDF, 120 KB]
Map of the area
Making a submission
You can make submissions about the proposed bylaws by 5pm on Monday 15 December 2025. Email your feedback to fmsubmissions@mpi.govt.nz
While we prefer email, you can also post your written submission to:
Inshore Fisheries South
Ministry for Primary Industries
Private Bag 1926
Dunedin 9054.
A copy of the proposed bylaws may be inspected from 10 November 2025 during normal office hours at:
Fisheries New Zealand offices
14 Sir William Pickering Drive
Christchurch.
The Rūnanga office
18A Rāpaki Drive
Rāpaki
Lyttelton.
Definition of mātaitai reserves
A mātaitai reserve is an identified traditional fishing ground which tangata whenua have a special relationship with. They are limited to fisheries waters and do not include any land area.
Mātaitai reserves do not change any existing arrangements for access to private land.
Mātaitai reserves allow for sustainable management of the area/rohe moana by appointed tāngata tiaki/kaitiaki (guardians).
All commercial fishing is prohibited unless specifically allowed and bylaws, such as reduced daily limits, different size limits, or prohibitions can be made that apply generally to all persons fishing in the Mātaitai Reserve.
Submissions are public information
Note that all, part, or a summary of your submission may be published on this website. Most often this happens when we issue a document that reviews the submissions received.
People can also ask for copies of submissions under the Official Information Act 1982 (OIA). The OIA says we must make the content of submissions available unless we have good reason for withholding it. Those reasons are detailed in sections 6 and 9 of the OIA.
If you think there are grounds to withhold specific information from publication, make this clear in your submission or contact us. Reasons may include that it discloses commercially sensitive or personal information. However, any decision MPI makes to withhold details can be reviewed by the Ombudsman, who may direct us to release it.