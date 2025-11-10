Proposed bylaws for Rāpaki, Whakaraupō and Whakaraupō extension mātaitai reserves around Lyttelton

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

Have your say

Ngāti Wheke tangata tiaki/kaitiaki have proposed bylaws that aim to maintain the long-term sustainability of fisheries resources for ongoing utilisation by the community and future generations within these mātaitai reserves:

Rāpaki

Whakaraupō

Whakaraupō extension.

The proposed bylaws include changes to the recreational fishing rules for a number of fish, shellfish, and seaweed species within these mātaitai reserves. They are summarised on this page and shown in the consultation document and map.

Fisheries New Zealand is inviting public submissions on the proposed bylaws. Consultation opened on 10 November 2025 and will close at 5pm on Monday 15 December 2025.

What’s being proposed?

Tāngata tiaki/kaitiaki for the Rāpaki Mātaitai Reserve have proposed new bylaws and modifications to existing bylaws to prohibit the taking of all shellfish, seaweed (except Undaria) and some finfish species as presented in the consultation document.

They have also proposed new bylaws and modifications to existing bylaws for the Whakaraupō Mātaitai Reserve as well as the consistent application of these bylaws to the Whakaraupō Extension Mātaitai Reserve (established more recently in 2023), which does not currently have bylaws.

The proposed changes to bylaws generally would:

prohibit the taking or possession of seaweed except wakame (Undaria) taken from within the mātaitai reserves

prohibit taking and possession of some shellfish and finfish species taken from within the mātaitai reserves

reduce daily limits for some shellfish and finfish species taken from within the mātaitai reserves

reduce combined daily finfish daily bag limits taken from within the mātaitai reserves

implement a new minimum length for pāua (130 mm), cockles and pipi (40 mm), and green-lipped mussels (70 mm) taken from within the mātaitai reserve

close areas to the taking and possession of pāua (see map) taken from within the mātaitai reserves

prohibit the taking or possession of shellfish taken from whata kaimoana (non-commercial fish culturing structures) areas within the mātaitai reserves

implement a maximum limit per vessel for pāua in the mātaitai reserves.

The vessel limits proposed will apply to the master of the vessel. Individual daily limits would still apply up to the vessel limit.

The bylaws would apply within the boundaries of the mātaitai reserve areas. If you are fishing outside of the mātaitai boundaries, the general Southeast Area rules would apply.

Consultation document

Proposed bylaws for Rāpaki and Whakaraupō Mātaitai Reserves [PDF, 120 KB]

Map of the area

Map of Rāpaki and Whakaraupō Mātaitai Reserves showing proposed pāua closures and current tuaki (cockle) closures within these mātaitai reserves

Making a submission

You can make submissions about the proposed bylaws by 5pm on Monday 15 December 2025. Email your feedback to fmsubmissions@mpi.govt.nz

While we prefer email, you can also post your written submission to:

Inshore Fisheries South

Ministry for Primary Industries

Private Bag 1926

Dunedin 9054.

A copy of the proposed bylaws may be inspected from 10 November 2025 during normal office hours at:

Fisheries New Zealand offices

14 Sir William Pickering Drive

Christchurch.

The Rūnanga office

18A Rāpaki Drive

Rāpaki

Lyttelton.

Definition of mātaitai reserves

A mātaitai reserve is an identified traditional fishing ground which tangata whenua have a special relationship with. They are limited to fisheries waters and do not include any land area.

Mātaitai reserves do not change any existing arrangements for access to private land.

Mātaitai reserves allow for sustainable management of the area/rohe moana by appointed tāngata tiaki/kaitiaki (guardians).

All commercial fishing is prohibited unless specifically allowed and bylaws, such as reduced daily limits, different size limits, or prohibitions can be made that apply generally to all persons fishing in the Mātaitai Reserve.