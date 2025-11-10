OPPO Find X9 Series Sets New Benchmark for Flagship Experiences with Enhanced Customer Services

Source: Media Outreach

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 November 2025 – On October 28, OPPO unveiled the Find X9 series, its latest generation of flagship smartphones redefining premium quality with industry-leading imaging and AI capabilities. Alongside the launch of the new series, OPPO is further enhancing the after-sales experience for Find X9 series owners with the introduction of new user-centric services, including dedicated One-on-One Support and Exclusive Priority Service at OPPO service centers. In extending its comprehensive after-sales service system to international markets, OPPO continues to set new standards in flagship product experiences, delivering fast, efficient, and convenient services designed to meet real user needs wherever they are.

One-on-One Support Reshape the Online After-Sales Experience

With more smartphone users valuing fast, efficient, convenient, and personalized after-sales services, OPPO is introducing dedicated One-on-One Support for Find X9 series users in select countries and regions, including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Mexico. Through online platforms including WhatsApp, Line and Zalo (Platforms may vary in different countries) , users can access real-time product and service consultations from their dedicated service butlers, who can be added to user’s contact lists via the “‘My OPPO’ app—Support—One-on-One Support” to gain instant access to direct online communication and exclusive services.

Alongside the new dedicated customer service channels, OPPO has also trained customer service butlers as experts to handle a greater range and depth of customer inquiries. All dedicated customer service butlers have an average of over five years of experience serving premium phone users and expertise in areas covering quality, complaints, and technical support. In order to deliver more professional and personalized after-sales service, butlers have also undergone OPPO Customer Service LV1 certification training and are trained to review users’ previous inquiries to improve the accuracy and relevance of suggestions and solutions. For more complex issues, service butlers can connect directly with OPPO technical engineers for feedback, with a response and solution guaranteed within twelve working hours. Service butlers can also help to streamline the offline service processes by helping to schedule appointments at service centers or arranging convenient pick-up and delivery repair services for customers unable to visit service centers in person.

In addition to helping users solve existing issues or queries, dedicated service butlers also support users in their day-to-day phone use and beyond by proactively sharing useful information like schedules for the latest system upgrades, notifications about new updates and features, practical tips, and special offers.

Digital Upgrades Support Enhanced Offline Service Experience

With customer services acting as a major touchpoint for OPPO to connect with users and elevate the brand experience, OPPO has also introduced a number of online and offline innovations to optimize the in-store experience. Through digital systems and AI-powered tools, queuing, ticketing, and notifications at OPPO service centers are now fully paperless, with users able to scan in-store QR codes to check their position in line and receive real-time updates on the status of repairs via service center screens. In countries and regions such as Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Mexico, Find X9 series users visiting service centers will also enjoy Exclusive Priority Service including priority reception and repair services.

Together with the upgraded digital services, OPPO service centers also offer a range of customer-centric perks including complimentary beverages, snacks, phone cleaning and maintenance, and free screen protectors. Select locations also provide coffee machines and children’s toys, creating a friendlier and more relaxing environment for customers and those accompanying them as they wait.

OPPO’s Ongoing Global Commitment to Service Quality

The new premium services for Find X9 users are the latest offerings in OPPO’s commitment to raising service standards for its customers worldwide. Through its in-house service system, OPPO maintains direct control over service quality, enabling it to set unified standards and provide consistent training to assure users enjoy high-quality experiences across the globe.

With a commitment to providing the best products and services, OPPO is continually refining its after-sales experience to deliver the same level of excellence and smooth experience for which its products are universally known for. Underlining this commitment are more than 3,300 OPPO-run service centers and over 12,000 customer-facing staff across more than 70 countries and regions. Guided by its mission, “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World”, OPPO will continue to expand its global service footprint and deliver innovation in both products and services to help users worldwide get the most of their OPPO experience.

For specific information about the services available in different countries and regions, please visit the official OPPO Service website.

