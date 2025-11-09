Road closed following crashes, SH2 River Road, Upper Hutt

Source: New Zealand Police

Motorists should expect delays in Upper Hutt this evening, with two crashes having occurred on SH2 River Road.

Emergency services were called to River Road, Clouston Park, between Fergusson Drive and Totara Park Road, about 5.50pm after a two-vehicle crash.

Fortunately, there have been only moderate injuries reported.

While travelling under urgent duty driving to the crash, a Police unit was also involved in a three-vehicle crash on River Road near Gibbons Street.

There have been no serious injuries, however a scene examination will be carried out, necessitating road closures.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible, and expect delays, and your patience is appreciated.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI