Foodie delight under mountain signals new lease of life

Chef and barista Sam Wilson hopes the re-opening of his cafe in a rustic railway station flanked by Mt Ruapehu is a pointer to something good for a region suffering economic hardship.

He lives at nearby Kakahi, far from his old life in the city.

Now he’s fuelling hikers day-to-day and creating a meeting point for people in the Central Plateau.

“There’s been a great deal of loss in the region, with the Chateau closing and with a lot of the businesses closing in what was National Park,” Wilson said.

“The failure of the skifield and the timber mills closing, and then having us opening is something really positive.

“A lot of people have a lifelong association with the railway station and a deep fondness for that building, and that’s why it’s been so well received.”

Wilson’s Station Cafe is up and running after a full refurbishment.

Within the last week, the government has announced it will invest $10.8 million in tourism around the mountain to help the district.

The completion of Ruapehu’s cycle trail network is one of the council’s major economic development goals.

The latest funding is for two sections of the Mountains to Sea trail from the Tūroa Ski Area to Whanganui.

Once completed, both the Te Ara Mangawhero trail and Te Hangāruru trail, to the Last Spike, will be linked to the Mountains to Sea ride.

The historic station, which dates to an era when engineers first linked Auckland and Wellington by train, sits exposed at 800 metres above sea level.

Located beside the National Park park and ride, the cafe is well placed for more than 100,000 hikers taking on the Tongariro Crossing each year.

With the cycleway developments, you’d expect more lycra-clad riders coming in.

“The crossing season started about a week ago, and we’ve started getting tired and exhausted looking… people in the afternoon, looking for a slice of cake and a coffee.”

Wilson was running the Milk and Honey cafe at Victoria University until he shifted north in the Covid lockdown.

He wasn’t put off by the gloomy local economy, when he decided to make a go of it.

Wanting to create something of quality for locals, he’s hit something of a sweet spot.

“People from places like Taumarunui, Ohakune, Tūrangi, people come from Taupo,” he said.

It’s not unusual to see gumboots by the door, as busy farmers drop in, or families holidaying in the area sit on the sofas and around the tables.

Re-elected Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton ticks the Taumarunui box as a resident there. He’s also a staunch supporter of heritage buildings.

“We were going down to an old school theatre down at Raetihi and we thought we’d have dinner at the Station,” Kirton said.

“We were delighted. National Park, Waimarino was developed around the railway of course.

“It’s got a lot of history and as the skifields developed, it made it more attractive to go there.”

The bigger prize for Kirton and many people around the country is to see the decaying Chateau Tongariro restored to its former glory.

Kirton’s campaign to save the Chateau has taken another step forward.

Once the jewel in the crown, the district council submitted its petition calling for urgent government action earlier this month.

“We need a clear government pathway to resolve any hurdles, so investors can get on with the job,” Kirton said.

On the southern side of the mountain in nearby Ohakune, Bayleys real estate agent Jenny Dekker has seen all the highs and lows of the ski town.

Values had now fallen so far, there’s renewed interest from buyers, she said.

“Prices have dropped $100,000, so new people can come into the market,” Dekker said.

“I’m not selling rumpty old houses to first-home buyers – they’re beautiful and warm, and you’d be proud to own them. They’re great for the family.”

Dekker said there was a glimpse of increased activity among first-time buyers and downsizers, with people moving in from other regions.

