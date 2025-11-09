Disrupting organised criminals and taking their money to fight meth

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is using money seized from criminals to fund a nationwide campaign against methamphetamine use and is moving to make it easier to strip gangs of their illegal profits, Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee says.

“Meth tears families apart, fuels violence, and wrecks communities. This campaign will send a clear message: meth destroys lives, it’s not worth it, and there is help available to get off it and rebuild,” Mrs McKee says.

“$5.9 million from the Proceeds of Crime Fund, money taken from criminals, will fund this four-year campaign led by Health New Zealand.

“In March, I announced that this fund had been reworked with new criteria to focus on supporting initiatives that will reduce violent crime, contributing to the Government’s target of 20,000 fewer victims by December 2029.

“This new campaign against meth is part of a wider push to hit organised crime from every angle – cutting off their profits, reducing meth use, ultimately making people feel safer in their communities, businesses and homes.

“We’re also taking the next step by tightening the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act, making it easier to hit gangs where it hurts most: their wallets. If they’ve built their empire on misery, we’re coming for it.

“When gangs and organised crime groups make big money from breaking the law, it only drives more offending. We’re determined to end that business model once and for all.

“This builds on my work to reform the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regime. Those changes are about cutting red tape for honest businesses while turning up the heat on criminals who use our financial system to hide dirty cash.

“Gone are the days when money seized from gang members was funnelled back into projects for their benefit.

“We’re fixing what matters so people who work hard, respect the rights of others, and obey the law can get ahead with the knowledge they and their property are safe.”

Notes to editor:

MIL OSI