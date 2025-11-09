Disgraced former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming’s medals to be revoked

Source: Radio New Zealand

The police commissioner has begun a process to revoke medals awarded to disgraced former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming.

McSkimming pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing child sexual exploitation and bestiality material in the Wellington District Court on Thursday. He will be sentenced next month.

In a memo to staff on Sunday – seen by RNZ – Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said he had “initiated steps to revoke the Long Service and Good Conduct medals of former Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming”.

“I will also be requesting he return any item of police uniform he may still be in possession of.”

Chambers said current and former police colleagues, who had received certificates or awards signed by McSkimming, had reached out to him.

“Some staff have asked for the certificate or award to be re-issued in my name and signature, which I am happy to do.”

Any staff who wanted him to re-issue documentation could email Chambers directly.

Following McSkimming’s guilty plea, Chambers released a statement saying McSkimming’s conduct was “disgraceful and it is right he has been held to account for it”.

“The outcome shows all police, no matter their rank, are accountable to the laws that apply to us all.

“Mr McSkimming’s behaviour was not only criminal, but goes against the core values of police. I will not allow this to tarnish my staff, who are as appalled by this as I am.

“This shameful episode has done their dedication an immense disservice.”

From the moment he was advised of the circumstances, Chambers said he had taken it “seriously and acted on it”.

“As soon as I was made aware of the nature of the material found, I raised it with the Minister of Police as a conduct matter to allow him to consider Mr McSkimming’s position at the time as a statutory deputy commissioner.

“Mr McSkimming subsequently resigned from police.”

He added that his conduct “has no place in police”.

Chambers also ordered a rapid review of the controls and security of police devices.

“I moved quickly to remedy the gaps it identified, and ordered auditing and monitoring of staff use of police devices.

“We will investigate any cases of staff found to have accessed inappropriate or objectionable material, and will take action where conduct falls short of standard and expectations.”

Chambers ended his statement acknowledging the “the outstanding work of more than 15,000 police staff across the country who work day and night to help keep our country safe”.

