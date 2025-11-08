Rural Support Trust funding boost to further help storm-hit southerners

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government has announced further funding to help farmers and growers recover from significant storm damage in Southland, and the Clutha and Hurunui districts, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay and Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson say.

“Severe weather late last month caused significant damage to powerlines, farm buildings and infrastructure, irrigators, fences, and trees across these southern areas,” Mr McClay says.

“Widespread and prolonged power outages left hundreds of dairy farms without mains power. They had to use generators to milk cows and pump water.

“The North Canterbury, Otago, and Southland Rural Support Trusts played a vital role on-the-ground supporting farmers and growers. The severe weather, which was classified as a medium-scale adverse event, hit during an already busy time of the year on-farm.

“We’re providing up to $70,000 across the three Trusts so they can continue their important work supporting and coordinating recovery efforts.

“Some farmers and growers will face many months of cleanup work to get back on track. This funding will enable the Trusts to make sure people who need support can get it.”

Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson says the funding is on top of $250,000 already announced by the Government to support storm-affected communities across Southland, Kaikōura, Hurunui, and Clutha.

“As an Otago farmer, I know the important role the Trusts play during adverse events,” Mr Patterson says.

“I saw their work first-hand while on-the-ground in Clutha during last month’s severe weather.

Today’s announcement is part of this Government’s ongoing support of Rural Support Trusts across the country.

“Budget 2025 confirmed $4 million of funding over four years including an additional $1m to further boost the important work they do in rural New Zealand,” Mr McClay says.

Farmers and growers who require support are encouraged to contact their local Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254.



MIL OSI