Thieves get the message loud and clear

Police hot on the heels of a group of alleged thieves caught up with them on the motorway this morning.

Just after 7am, Police received a report of a theft at a residential property in Mangawhai.

Waitematā North Area Commander, Inspector John Thornley, says the home owner contacted Police after disturbing the alleged thieves.

“The offenders were allegedly targeting tsunami alert speakers on the property, but were unsuccessful.

“Police were provided with descriptions of the alleged offenders, a vehicle registration and direction of travel.

“Enquiries revealed the vehicle had been reported as stolen.

“Within minutes officers, with the assistance of the Police Eagle helicopter and Delta Dog Unit, had located the vehicle travelling along the Northern Motorway near Puhoi and the vehicle was spiked.”

Inspector Thornley says the alleged offenders have exited at Puhoi and abandoned the vehicle before attempting to flee on foot through farmland.

“All three were swiftly taken into custody.

“Quick actions from the member of the public by providing details of the vehicle and the immediate response from Police staff flooding the area led to this great result.”

Three people, aged 16, 17 and 18, are facing charges of theft and unlawfully taking a vehicle.

If you see any unlawful or suspicious activity, please contact Police on 111 immediately.

To report after the fact or in non-emergencies please contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105.

