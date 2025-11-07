Search warrant uncovers weapons stash

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have discovered a raft of weapons and drug paraphyllia following a search warrant at a Takapuna property yesterday.

Investigators looking into an incident involving threatening behaviour attended an address on Karaka Street yesterday to make an arrest.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams, Waitematā CIB, says upon arrival officers located a number of items of interest.

“During a search of the address Police located an antique pistol, BB gun, Class B controlled drug ketamine, scales, drug paraphernalia, a hunting knife, three other knives and a set of knuckle dusters.

“Police also located what appeared to be a small IED so staff and nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says it was a pleasing result.

“Taking weapons and drugs off our streets makes everyone safer.

“Our message is clear – drug dealing and being in possession of firearms and other dangerous weapons isn’t welcome here.”

A 20-year-old man will appear in North Shore District Court today charged with two counts of threatening to kill, possession of an offensive weapon, presenting an object like a firearm, unlawful possession of an explosive, and possession for supply (not cannabis).

Police have opposed the man’s bail.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

