Momentum builds in India-NZ partnership

Source: New Zealand Government

The first official visit by India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and an Indian trade delegation has accelerated trade talks and deepened business ties, Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay says.

Minister Goyal was joined by the largest delegation from India to visit New Zealand, including businesses and media among the 43.

The visit included a series of high-level business meetings, engagements with the New Zealand Indian community, and further talks with Minister McClay to advance negotiations of a free trade agreement (FTA) between New Zealand and India.

“Hosting Minister Goyal provided an opportunity to showcase both the quality of New Zealand’s export offerings and the successful business partnerships already flourishing between our two countries,” Mr McClay says.

A free trade agreement would accelerate the development of new partnerships and bring benefit to both countries.

“Discussions in Rotorua today were constructive, and we made good progress in a number of areas.

“We focused on our shared ambition to secure a balanced, comprehensive, and ambitious FTA that grows our trade relationship and delivers real benefits for both countries.”

Developing the relationship with India has been a priority for this Government, and has seen an unprecedented level of engagement over the past two years.

Minister Goyal’s visit follows Indian President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to New Zealand last year as well as Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s trade mission to India this year, alongside the largest business delegation ever, and two successful visits to India by Foreign Minister Winston Peters and five visits by Minister McClay since the election.

Minister McClay will travel to India at the end of next week to continue the discussions.

“Both sides are committed to moving at pace, without compromising on a high-quality outcome,” Mr McClay says.

Once concluded, the FTA has the potential to unlock access to the dynamic and rapidly growing Indian economy, providing more choice for New Zealand exporters at a time of great uncertainty in the global trading environment.

