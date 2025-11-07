Canon Drives the Future of Smart Work at Think Big Bangkok 2025

Source: Media Outreach

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 November 2025 – Canon today announced its upcoming Think Big Bangkok Series, with the theme of ‘The Future of Smart Work: AI. Cloud and Beyond.’. Taking place at the Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn on 21 November 2025, business leaders and key tech industry players will gather to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology can come together to automate workflows and information management, streamline print and scan management, and tighten security and compliance, equipping businesses in Thailand with a strategic edge in today’s dynamic economy.

The dialogue surrounding cloud and AI innovations is more pertinent than ever, amidst Thailand’s significant investments into AI adoption nationwide. With the Thailand National AI Board investing around US$770 million in the National Artificial Intelligence Development Framework for the next two years, Thailand is set to become a fertile economic ground for AI- and cloud-driven digital transformation.

“The accelerating adoption of AI, cloud, and digital automation is redefining how businesses across Asia evolve, with Thailand standing out as one of the most enterprising markets driving this change,” said Norihiro (Nick) Katagiri, Senior Vice President, Regional Digital Printing and Business Solution Operations, Canon Singapore. “Think Big Bangkok aims to provide business leaders with practical insights and tools to unlock the full potential of AI and cloud technologies, helping them innovate, stay ahead, and lead with confidence in the digital age.”

Smart Innovations and Strategic Insights for a Competitive Digital Edge

Think Big Bangkok 2025 will provide industry-leading insights through an expert-led seminar. The session will equip business leaders with tools to capitalise on Thailand’s growing AI adoption efforts. The executive forum will also explore how to leverage integrated solutions to redefine operations and build a lasting competitive advantage in the future of work.

The forum’s speaker lineup comprises leading voices in the technology sector, with representatives from Canon Marketing Thailand, NT-ware, UiPath Inc. and Active Media Thailand.

Canon will also host a dedicated solutions showcase designed to demonstrate how businesses can build smart workplaces on the frontier of Thailand’s burgeoning AI economy. These solutions include:

imageFORCE : Canon’s intelligent multi-function device (MFD) series that enables seamless, flexible connectivity to cloud repositories and business solutions, making it easy for enterprises to access, share and manage documents anytime, anywhere.

: Canon’s intelligent multi-function device (MFD) series that enables seamless, flexible connectivity to cloud repositories and business solutions, making it easy for enterprises to access, share and manage documents anytime, anywhere. uniFLOW Online : A scalable and secure print and scan cloud-based solution that allows enterprises to centralise cost management and reporting. It supports secure printing and scanning, simplifies administration and enhances productivity.

: A scalable and secure print and scan cloud-based solution that allows enterprises to centralise cost management and reporting. It supports secure printing and scanning, simplifies administration and enhances productivity. Therefore™ Online: An AI-powered, cloud-based information management solution that empowers enterprises to automate data extraction and streamline manual processes, boosting productivity and security, while minimising human errors.

“As Thailand forges ahead on its digital transformation journey, we will continue to see tremendous potential for AI and cloud technology adoption across key sectors such as manufacturing, insurance and logistics,” said Pongsaporn Krobsanit, Assistant Director, Business Imaging Solutions, Canon Marketing Thailand. “With strong government support, Thailand is uniquely positioned to set the regional benchmark in digital innovation. Through Think Big Bangkok 2025, Canon is committed to equipping business leaders with scalable solutions that harness automation, AI and cloud technologies to catalyse this shift, delivering efficiency, resilience, and sustainable growth in the years ahead.”

About Think Big Leadership Business Series

The Think Big Leadership Business Series, an initiative by Canon, is designed to inspire and empower business leaders with forward-looking strategies and actionable insights. First launched in Singapore in 2010, the platform helps organisations navigate today’s fast-evolving business landscape by demonstrating how innovation and technology can drive sustainable growth.

