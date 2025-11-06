Upgrades to Auckland and Wellington metro rail

Source: New Zealand Government

Rail passengers in Auckland and Wellington can look forward to more reliable commuter train services with funding confirmed for critical overdue upgrade programmes, Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.

“Both cities’ metro rail networks have been underfunded over the years, and the resulting backlog of overdue work has caused ongoing service disruptions for commuters,” Mr Bishop says.

“Getting to and from work should be painless, but that hasn’t been the case for thousands of people each day.

“The Minister for Rail and I announced $143.6 million for critical metro rail upgrades as part of Budget 2025. Today I’m pleased to confirm that $94.2 million will be invested in long-overdue maintenance and renewals in the Wellington metro rail network, and $49.4 million of this funding will be invested in much-needed upgrades across the Auckland metro rail network.

“This investment in both cities’ metro rail networks will address the most critical overdue renewals and help get services up to the standard that commuters deserve.

“Metro rail investment in Auckland and Wellington will improve the level of service for passengers by addressing overdue and critical renewals work.

“In Wellington, the renewals work will include replacing rail, sleepers and crucial track infrastructure like turnouts, which allow trains to switch between tracks, particularly on the Hutt Valley and Kapiti Lines. It will also include refurbishing bridges, improving drainage and upgrading culverts, and slope stabilisation work to reduce the risk of disruption during weather events.

“The Auckland overdue renewals work will help prepare the Auckland network for the opening on City Rail Link (CRL) in 2026, improving network resilience and reliability needed to deliver more frequent trains across the city when CRL opens.

“The upgrade work in Auckland will include replacing several ageing turnouts, particularly on the Southern and Western Lines, and track and track foundation upgrades in the Parnell Tunnel. There will also be culvert and drainage improvements, rail and sleeper replacements, and slope stabilisation work across the network.

“This funding builds on investments we made into metro rail in last year’s Budget, including $48.8 million for critical renewals in the Auckland metro and $159 million funding to complete Auckland’s Rail Network Rebuild, along with $52.9 million for critical renewals in the Wellington metro network.

“The renewals work is underway now and will ramp up heading into the warmer summer months. I look forward to seeing the completion of works that will ensure a better experience for commuters.”

