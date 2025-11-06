Unemployment rate at 5.3 percent in the September 2025 quarter – Labour market statistics: September 2025 quarter – Stats NZ news story and information release

Unemployment rate at 5.3 percent in the September 2025 quarter – news story

5 November 2025

New Zealand’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.3 percent in the September 2025 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

In the September 2025 quarter:

the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent

the employment rate was 66.6 percent

annual wage inflation was 2.1 percent

average ordinary time hourly earnings were $43.60.

“The unemployment rate has been over 5 percent for the last four quarters. The last time that the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent was in the December 2016 quarter,” labour market spokesperson Jason Attewell said.

