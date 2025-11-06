Police training exercise – Wairoa

Source: New Zealand Police

There will be an increased presence of Police in Wairoa today as officers take part in a training exercise.

Police will be training around Summerville Street and Awamate Road through the day.

During this time, people may see officers in tactical uniforms carrying training firearms and there may also be some noise.

There is no cause for concern and exercises like this are a vital part of making sure emergency services are able to respond to any situation.

These types of exercises could not happen without the support of our local communities, and we want to thank them for their cooperation and support.

