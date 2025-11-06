Police investigating serious assault in Ōpōtiki

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are investigating after a man was seriously assaulted in his Ōpōtiki home early this morning.

The man sustained serious injuries in the assault, which is believed to have involved several offenders.

The man has been transported to hospital and enquiries are under way to identify and locate those responsible for the assault.

A scene guard is in place at the house where the assault took place and nearby residents can expect to see a continued police presence as our enquiries continue.

If anyone has information which could assist our enquiries, they’re asked to contact Police and quote file number 251106/9516.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



