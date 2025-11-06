Police acknowledge verdicts in Anaru Moana murder trial

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Inspector Joel Syme:

Police acknowledge the verdicts handed down today in relation to the murder of Anaru Moana in December 2021.

Three men were found guilty of murder and one woman was found guilty of being a party to injuring.

This case has been extensive, with our investigation spread across both Canterbury and Southern Districts and including core members from Aoraki CIB, and Southern and Canterbury Organised Crime teams. I would like to thank all involved in this investigation for their thorough and meticulous work which enabled a strong case to be put before the courts.

The body of Mr Moana has never been recovered.

While today’s verdicts are welcomed by Police and Mr Moana’s whanau, our thoughts are still with the family who have not been able to have their loved one returned.

