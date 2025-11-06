One Step One Realm IP Makes Appearance at APEC 2025

Source: Media Outreach

GYEONGJU, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2025 – On October 31, 2025, the “One Step One Realm” international integrated cultural tourism brand IP attended the APEC CEO SUMMIT.

“One Step One Realm” is an international integrated cultural tourism IP. Through a form of cultural tourism that integrates cultural and international political exchanges, it enhances the international image for partners from various fields in China and other Asian regions, attracts global attention, and builds a borderless cooperation platform. It facilitates two-way interaction, connecting business exchanges between China, Asian regions, and the international community. Its strategic partners include Hong Kong Gloria Group and Hong Kong Zhongjun Group, among others. Under the artificial intelligence (AI) theme of this APEC conference, the “One Step One Realm” international integrated cultural tourism IP will integrate cutting-edge AI and artificial intelligence technologies. It aims to use culture to break the ice and foster communication, empower the cultural, commercial, sports, and entertainment sectors through cultural tourism, and ultimately create a technological, modern, and sustainable international consumer activity IP.

During the APEC conference, Zhao Jun, the founder of “One Step One Realm,” was interviewed by CGTN as a representative of cultural enterprises. She stated that on the APEC platform, which is the core of regional cooperation in the Asia-Pacific, and the practices of “One Step One Realm” serve as a vivid example of culture enabling open cooperation. She also emphasized that cultural exchange and shared prosperity in the Asia-Pacific are significant driving forces for development, and “One Step One Realm” is committed to being both a participant and a promoter in this process.

