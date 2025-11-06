Harmony of Hope Christmas Concert 2025: Blessed to be a Blessing

Source: Media Outreach

Students at Wesley Methodist School Penang (International) unite their talents to spread joy and hope through music this Christmas.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 November 2025 – This December, the students at Wesley Methodist School Penang (International) (WMSPI) will light up the stage with music that moves hearts and changes lives. The Harmony of Hope Christmas Concert 2025, themed Blessed to be a Blessing, is an annual student-led fundraising event that combines artistic performance with compassionate purpose.

To be held on 13 December 2025, Saturday from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the Multipurpose Hall, WMSPI, the evening will feature captivating choral and orchestral performances by students, showcasing not only their musical skills but also the school’s commitment to holistic education, where learning extends beyond academics into acts of kindness and community service.

With a fundraising goal of RM100,000, proceeds from the concert will go to House of Hope (www.houseofhope.org.my) and Charis Hospice (https://charishospice.com/), two organisations dedicated to caring for the underprivileged and those in need.

Wesley Methodist School (WMS) is dedicated to holistic education that nurtures well-rounded individuals by fostering intellectual, spiritual, emotional, social, and creative potentials alongside academic excellence. Through this creative musical concert, WMSPI students are channelling their talents into meaningful expressions of love, embodying the true spirit of Christmas through giving, serving, and blessing others.

Tickets: Premium RM100 | Regular RM60

Tickets are available via the QR code on the event poster or by contacting the school office.

Join us this Christmas for an evening where music inspires generosity and every note played carries a message of hope.

Hashtag: #WMSPI #Charity #Christmas #WMS

https://penang-international.wms.edu.my/

https://www.facebook.com/wmspenang

https://www.instagram.com/wmspenang/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wesley Methodist School Penang (International)

In today’s rapidly evolving world, education must go beyond academics to prepare students for life. At Wesley Methodist School (WMS), we provide a well-rounded, character-driven education that empowers students not only to excel academically but also to grow holistically in character, social-emotion and spiritual dimensions.

Holistic Development for Every Student

We nurture each student’s potential by focusing on their mind, body, and spirit. Our curriculum fosters a love for learning while encouraging personal development through a wide array of subjects, extracurricular activities, and growth-oriented programmes. This holistic approach ensures students gain confidence, resilience, and a strong sense of identity.

Character Building at the Core

Character building is at the heart of our Methodist Education. At WMS, we emphasise values like integrity, respect for life, excellence with humility, and God-centeredness. Through classroom discussions, leadership opportunities, and community service, we teach our students the importance of living out these principles in everyday life, preparing them to lead with compassion and make meaningful contributions to society.

Faith-Based Education Rooted in Christian Values

Our Christian-based education offers students a strong moral foundation, helping them navigate life’s challenges with purpose and grace. With regular chapel services and spiritual guidance and programmes, students are encouraged to explore their faith, build a relationship with God, and cultivate a sense of hope that guides them toward a purposeful life.

Preparing Students for a Life of Impact

Choosing WMS means choosing an education that shapes well-rounded individuals ready to thrive in both personal and professional spheres. Our character-based approach equips students not only with the knowledge to pursue their dreams but also with the integrity and values to make a lasting positive impact on the world.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.