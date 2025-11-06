Greenpeace Statement – Fast-Track Amendment Bill a Savage Escalation in Government’s War on Nature

Source: Greenpeace



The Fast-Track Amendment Bill passed its first reading in parliament today, prompting fierce condemnation from Greenpeace, who have branded it a “savage escalation of the Luxon Government’s war on nature”.

The Bill proposes changes to the controversial Fast-Track Approvals Act. It would force panels to make decisions on projects within just 60 working days – regardless of complexity or environmental risk – and further narrows public participation and environmental oversight.

“The Fast-Track Amendment Bill is a savage escalation of the Luxon Government’s war on nature and risks causing irreversible damage to Aotearoa’s oceans, rivers, forests, and wildlife,” says Greenpeace campaigner Gen Toop.

“It is absurd, and dangerous, to expect these panels to make sound decisions on massive, high-risk projects, like mines on conservation land, in just 60 working days.

“This bill makes it clear that the Luxon Government is on a reckless rampage that risks turning Aotearoa into an industrial wasteland to be used and abused by foreign mining giants.”

The original Fast-Track Act already allows corporations to bypass several key environmental laws including the Resource Management Act, Conservation Act, Wildlife Act, and others to gain consent for projects, such as mining, dams, and waste incinerators.

The amendment Bill would give Ministers the ability to issue Government Policy Statements about the benefits of fast track projects that panels must consider, as well as gives corporate applicants the power to complain about the ‘suitability’ of panel members.

It also further narrows the ability of panels to invite expert groups and communities to be heard in the consent process and takes away the right to appeal to the High Court on points of law from environmental organisations.

“The Fast-Track Act was already the most brutal attack on nature and democracy seen in a generation. These amendments gut what little environmental protections remain, ” says Toop.

“The purpose of these amendments is to help profiteering corporations get ecologically reckless projects over the line, like Trans Tasman Resource’s seabed mine off the coast of Taranaki. “

war on nature. Fast-Track projects have already triggered fierce backlash, with tens of thousands marching against the law and communities opposing local developments across the country. Greenpeace is vowing to continue fighting alongside local communities against the

“Every corporation seeking consent through the fast track process should expect resistance. New Zealanders are already standing up to these fast-track projects – and we won’t stop because defending nature is part of who we are in Aotearoa,” says Toop.