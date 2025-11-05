XTransfer and Bank SinoPac Announce Partnership at Hong Kong FinTech Week

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2025 – XTransfer, World’s Leading B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform and Bank SinoPac, acting through its Hong Kong Branch (hereinafter referred to as the Bank SinoPac Hong Kong Branch) are pleased to announce a comprehensive collaboration. The two parties will jointly expand international operations and provide SMEs engaging in international trade with one-stop cross-border financial solutions, including global and local collections, foreign exchange conversion and FX settlement. Coinciding with Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025, Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, and Lin Chia Yun, Chief Executive ofBank SinoPac Hong Kong Branch, officially signed a memorandum of understanding at the XTransfer booth.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer (Right), and Lin Chia Yun, Chief Executive of Bank SinoPac Hong Kong Branch (Left), officially signed a memorandum of understanding at the XTransfer booth.

XTransfer is set to collaborate closely with Bank SinoPac Hong Kong Branch in multiple phases to enhance cross-border payment solutions. In the initial phase, with the support of robust network and service capabilities from Bank SinoPac Hong Kong Branch, XTransfer will offer its more than 700,000 customers Global Accounts, Local Currency Accounts, and Foreign Exchange (FX) services. Moving forward, the partnership plans to extend into Vietnam, Taiwan and other regions, allowing customers to settle foreign currency proceeds to Chinese Mainland.

With the “Local Currency Accounts” service, XTransfer customers can receive payments directly from buyers in their local currency. This avoids foreign exchange losses that often occur from currency conversions imposed by intermediary banks during remittance. Additionally, buyers in various markets can pay in their own local currencies, which greatly reduces remittance costs and enhances transaction efficiency and cash flow for both parties.

This comprehensive partnership not only adds more functionality for XTransfer’s customers but also helps Bank SinoPac expand its business and reach a broader customer base by working with XTransfer, the B2B industry leader with a leading number of clients.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, said, “We are delighted to announce our comprehensive collaboration with Bank SinoPac Hong Kong Branch during Hong Kong FinTech Week. This marks a new starting point in upgrading XTransfer’s service. With more robust local collection and multi-currency settlement capabilities, we will make cross-border payments faster, cheaper, and more reliable, helping SMEs connect with global markets at lower costs and higher efficiency. Meanwhile, we will continue to enhance compliance and risk management to build a trusted cross-border financial infrastructure.”

Lin Chia Yun, Chief Executive of Bank SinoPac Hong Kong Branch, said, “Bank SinoPac has long been committed to providing innovative and diversified financial solutions. We look forward to this collaboration with XTransfer. It is not only a business alliance but also our shared commitment to creating value for the market. We believe that through our joint efforts, we can deliver better services and experiences to our customers. Looking ahead, we will continue to deepen cooperation and create more possibilities together.”

