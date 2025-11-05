SIM Global Education Strengthens Role in Singapore’s Growing Transnational Education Landscape

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2025 – As Singapore cements its position as a leading hub for transnational education (TNE), SIM Global Education (SIM GE) continues to expand its globally recognised academic offerings through established partnerships with the University of London (UK), RMIT University (Australia), and the University at Buffalo (USA).

A Shifting Higher Education Landscape

Over the past decade, Singapore’s higher education system has evolved rapidly, with locally delivered foreign degrees gaining strong acceptance. According to the 2024 Graduate Employment Survey by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), 74.8% of graduates from Private Education Institutions (PEIs), including SIM GE, found employment within six months of graduation.

“While our scale has grown, our purpose has remained unchanged for the past 60 years. We have always been committed to maximising and developing potential through accessible and flexible learning pathways,” said Professor Wei Kwok Kee, President and CEO of the Singapore Institute of Management, in an interview with The Straits Times.

This dedication to academic quality, transparency, and global collaboration has helped SIM GE earn recognition as one of Singapore’s most trusted providers of transnational education.

Affordability and Flexibility Drive Participation

Affordability and flexibility continue to be key factors influencing education choices among students and professionals. Studying for a foreign degree locally at SIM GE allows learners to save on relocation and living costs while receiving the same high-quality curriculum offered at partner universities overseas.

SIM GE’s flexible delivery options, including part-time study and hybrid learning formats, cater to working adults who need to balance professional and academic commitments. These learning modes reflect Singapore’s national emphasis on lifelong learning and workforce adaptability.

As more learners seek global credentials without the financial burden of overseas study, SIM GE’s model of accessible education continues to gain popularity across Singapore and the region.

Quality Assurance and Local Relevance

Academic excellence and transparency form the foundation of SIM GE’s operations. The institution holds the EduTrust-Star certification, the highest quality mark awarded to private education providers in Singapore. It undergoes regular audits to ensure its curriculum and assessments remain aligned with international standards.

SIM GE’s programmes integrate globally benchmarked content with a strong local context. This ensures graduates are not only academically capable but also industry-ready. The focus on applied learning and workforce relevance has strengthened both student confidence and employer trust.

Bridging Employer Perceptions

While some employers still prefer graduates from autonomous universities or full-time overseas study, attitudes are changing. According to SkillsFuture Singapore (2024) and Human Resources Online (2025), median starting salaries for PEI graduates now average about S$3,500 compared to S$4,500 for public university graduates. The difference continues to narrow as companies place greater emphasis on skills and performance. SIM GE’s applied learning model, focus on digital competencies, and engagement with industry mentors have enhanced graduate employability. Many SIM GE alumni are now thriving in diverse sectors, demonstrating adaptability and real-world problem-solving skills that employers value highly.

Singapore’s Emerging Education Hub

The rise of foreign degrees in Singapore is reshaping global education dynamics. Leading international universities increasingly view Singapore as a strategic anchor for TNE across Asia. Supported by a robust regulatory framework and a future-ready economy, Singapore has become both a gateway and a hub for academic collaboration and global talent mobility.

SIM GE exemplifies this transformation. Through its university partnerships, rigorous academic standards, and responsiveness to workforce needs, SIM GE translates international quality into local impact. Its programmes offer global exposure while ensuring alignment with Singapore’s economic priorities.

Looking ahead, demand for internationally recognised degrees in Singapore is expected to remain strong. As employers seek graduates with both global competence and local insight, institutions like SIM GE are poised to lead the next phase of growth—bridging education and employability and reinforcing Singapore’s position as Asia’s trusted education hub.

