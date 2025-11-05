Phuket, Thailand: A Tropical Investment Haven for UK Buyers

Source: Media Outreach

PHUKET, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2025 – Known as the “Land of Smiles,” Thailand blends breathtaking landscapes, world-renowned hospitality, and vibrant cultural heritage with some of the world’s most delicious cuisine.

The Kingdom’s idyllic tropical island of Phuket, now expecting record numbers of visitors as it enters the high season this month, is becoming the latest hotspot for Britons considering a second home or new life abroad, according to Banyan Group Residences, the island’s leading luxury property developer.

A unique blend of affordability, island scenery and modern infrastructure – with a cost of living 50-70% lower than in UK cities and private healthcare up to 80% cheaper – makes it ideal for retirees, families, and remote workers alike. There are also world-class international hospitals and British-curriculum schools.

The tropical climate is a major draw, offering a welcome escape from England’s cold, grey winters. Phuket’s year-round sunshine and warm sea temperatures create a permanent holiday-like atmosphere.

The island’s welcoming expat community, its ease of access and visa-friendly policies further enhance the appeal. In 2024, 250,000 British visitors travelled to Phuket, with many exploring opportunities to make it their long-term home.

Real Estate Opportunities

From beachfront villas to stylish contemporary condos, property options cater to diverse preferences and budgets. Laguna Phuket, an iconic 1,000-acre integrated resort by Banyan Group is one of the most desirable locations to own a home. It features seven hotels, an 18-hole golf course, restaurants, spas and the new RAVA Beach Club – Thailand’s largest. Plus some 5,000 luxury homes – with more under development. Upcoming projects include Laguna Lakelands, an eco-friendly community with tropical forests and lakes, and ultra-luxurious Banyan Tree Beach Residences for the ultimate in tropical living.

Phuket’s real estate market offers exceptional value compared to the UK. For £750,000, buyers can secure a luxurious 213 sqm home in a prime location, compared to just 33 sqm in London. Foreign buyers account for over 60% of condo sales, with UK nationals ranking among the top 10 investors. Property values have historically risen 5-10% annually, making it a solid long-term investment too.

Banyan Group: A Leader in Branded Residences

The Banyan Group, renowned for its award-winning Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, is a world leader in branded residences, ranking no.1 in Asia and no.5 in the world. Buyers can enjoy flexible ownership, using their homes part of the year while participating in a rental programme managed by Banyan’s 5-star hospitality team.

The Group also offers unparalleled after-sales service, including 24/7 concierge support, property management, and rental services.

Banyan Group’s expertise and seamless buying processes makes owning a home in Phuket easier than ever – replacing cold winters with sunny skies for a lifestyle that feels like a permanent holiday.

