Leading Asian Beef Noodle Brand Duan Chun Zhen Launches U.S. Expansion and Franchise Opportunities

Source: Media Outreach

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 November 2025 – In San Jose, lunch lines form early for a bowl of braised beef noodle soup that locals say “tastes like a warm hug.” At the heart of this experience is Duan Chun Zhen, a brand named after the founder’s beloved grandmother—created to share the comforting taste of home with the world.

Duan Chun Zhen’s signature Braised Beef Noodle Soup, featuring a rich broth simmered with over 23 herbs and spices.

Founded in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the brand draws from the founder’s deep-rooted memories of family meals and his grandmother’s cooking. Operated under KINGZA International Co., Ltd., Duan Chun Zhen has grown from a single local eatery into a celebrated culinary brand that represents both heritage and innovation. Today, Duan Chun Zhen is recognized across Asia as a leading international brand, with locations spanning multiple countries and a growing global following.

“Every bowl we serve carries the spirit of home,” says the brand’s U.S. marketing director. “The name Duan Chun Zhen represents purity, sincerity, and a commitment to authenticity—that’s what we want our customers to taste.”

The signature broth is anything but rushed. It simmers for hours with over 23 spices and herbs, blending Sichuan-inspired boldness with the mellow sweetness of Taiwanese flavors. The beef is slow-braised for tenderness, the noodles are firm yet chewy, and the aroma alone draws passersby inside.

“The flavors hit just right. It tastes nostalgic, even if you didn’t grow up with it,” one diner shared. Duan Chun Zhen offers a dining experience rooted in warmth, flavor, and care. In addition to its renowned beef noodle soup, the menu features xiao long bao, crispy popcorn chicken, herbal drinks, and cold appetizers—offering a rich journey through East Asian comfort cuisine.

The U.S. food and beverage market has seen a sharp rise in interest in regional Asian cuisine. According to Yelp’s 2024 Food Trends Report, mentions of Taiwanese food rose by 38% year-over-year, with dishes like beef noodle soup and braised pork rice becoming staples on mainstream menus across North America.

With this growing demand for authentic culinary experiences, Duan Chun Zhen is actively expanding its franchise network in North America. The brand currently operates locations in Cupertino, Fremont, and San Jose, California, bringing the taste of Taiwan to communities with a growing appetite for regional Asian cuisine. The upcoming Milpitas store, nestled within the vibrant Great Mall, will mark Duan Chun Zhen’s fourth Bay Area location, another milestone in the brand’s swift U.S. expansion.

Whether you’re a seasoned restaurateur or an entrepreneur passionate about food, the brand offers a proven business model, robust operational support, and a story that resonates with global consumers. Franchise opportunities are now open in select U.S. cities, welcoming new partners to bring this legacy brand to their local communities.

The next chapter is already unfolding. A new store in Northern California is scheduled to open in the coming months, further strengthening Duan Chun Zhen’s commitment to global growth.

Contact service@kingza.com.tw for more details.

Hashtag: #KINGZA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.