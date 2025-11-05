Inquiry Confirms Maritime Union Warnings on Manahau

Source: Maritime Union of New Zealand

The Maritime Union of New Zealand (MUNZ) says the findings from an official inquiry on the Manahau barge grounding obtained by media show the vessel was unsuitable for conditions and have absolved crew that were blamed for the grounding.

A Maritime New Zealand investigation summary obtained by media confirms MUNZ’s claims from the outset of the 2024 incident at Westport.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Carl Findlay says the union and its members are not surprised by the findings.

“MUNZ stated from day one that the Manahau was an inappropriate, underpowered vessel for the rugged West Coast,” says Mr. Findlay.

He says WMS previously attempted to “throw the crew under the bus,” by releasing its own in-house report to blame the crew for the grounding.

However, according to documents obtained by the media, it has been found WMS failed to document and implement a safe system of work for anchoring, particularly in adverse conditions.

WMS also failed to follow safe operational procedures when adverse weather conditions prevented safe access to Westport, and it failed to consult, co-operate with, and co-ordinate safe operating procedures with StarHigh Asia Pacific PTE Ltd, the company it contracted to manage the vessel’s safety management system.

WMS claim to be concerned for ‘its people’ had no credibility at this point, says Mr. Findlay.

“They have tried to weasel their way out of responsibility all the way.”

He says it is “bizarre” WMS had apparently accepted the formal warning from Maritime NZ but was continuing to refer to its own in-house report which contradicts the official findings.

“There are only two reports that count – the report from Maritime New Zealand and the forthcoming report from the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC). These are independent and credible authorities.”

The Manahau was a foreign-flagged vessel, operated by a foreign crew who were denied access to union support in the immediate aftermath of the grounding, and who were repatriated as soon as possible by their employers.

Mr Findlay says at a time of high unemployment for skilled New Zealand workers, WMS were seeking to use foreign crews and foreign-flagged vessels that are not fit for purpose.

“A qualified New Zealand crew would have understood the treacherous conditions of the West Coast.”

MUNZ says the required outcome is for Maritime NZ to insist the company finds a suitable, safe new vessel for any future West Coast operations, operating under a New Zealand flag.

That vessel must be crewed by a New Zealand crew.

Mr Findlay says MUNZ would be happy to assist WMS to find a qualified New Zealand crew that were paid at New Zealand market rates once they source an appropriate new vessel.

“We are only a phone call away.”

