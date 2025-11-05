Health Status – Expansion of mental health crisis support services welcomed

Source: Te Hiringa Mahara – Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission



Te Hiringa Mahara – Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission welcomes investment in crisis response services announced today by Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey.

The substantial funding package will improve access to support for people in mental health and substance use crisis. The announcement was made at the inaugural Hauora Hinengaro: He ara tūroa conference that Te Hiringa Mahara is co-hosting with TheMHS in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

The additional funding for will provide for a range of crisis support services. Funding an 40 additional frontline clinical staff for crisis assessment and treatment is a significant increase, along with additional initiatives to boost access to peer support.

“The investment will mean more people will get safe and welcoming support at a critical time. This is a step in the right direction. We look forward to seeing where support will be extended to, and the timeframes. In our monitoring role we will keep a close eye on this,” Te Hiringa Mahara CE Karen Orsborn said.

“We know that peer workers and cultural workforces can play a bigger role drawing on their lived experience. This is something we have been calling for so we are very pleased to see access to peer services is being expanded”.

The report released yesterday by Te Hiringa Mahara – Ururpare mōrearea: Crisis responses monitoring report – shows people seeking help and their whānau find current crisis services hard to navigate. We are calling for a nationally cohesive system to be developed by June 2027.

“A cohesive national approach will set out what is needed and where to supplement services. The challenge is to connect services up for people who need it wherever they live. This includes crisis lines which are under pressure,” Ms Orsborn said.

“The current system doesn’t always work well, particularly for Māori, young people or those living rurally, so this needs to remain a real focus.”