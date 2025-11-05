Hawke’s Bay Police investigating Twyford burglaries

Source: New Zealand Police

Hawke’s Bay Police are investigating a series of rural burglaries in the Twyford area and are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying a possible vehicle or person of interest.

Three incidents have occurred in close proximity over consecutive nights.

Police believe these incidents may be linked and are seeking any information that could help identify a vehicle of interest or suspicious activity in the area during these times.

What we’re asking from the public:

• If you live in or travel through the Twyford area and have CCTV, dashcam footage, or noticed any unusual vehicles or persons between 30 October and 1 November, please contact Police.

• In particular, we are interested in any footage or sightings near Ormond Road, Raupare Road, and Evenden Road during the early morning hours.

If you have information that may assist, please contact Police via 105 quoting file number 251031/8604, or report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

