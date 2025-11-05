Brooklyn shooting: Further details released, appeal for information

Source: New Zealand Police

Police continuing to investigate the shooting incident at Pukehinau Flats in Brooklyn, Wellington, on Sunday afternoon are appealing to anyone with further information to come forward.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch says Police are still to determine exactly what occurred in the lead up to the shotgun being discharged.

“We do know that a person wearing a balaclava and carrying a shotgun approached a flat on level 4 of Block A,” he says.

“An altercation occurred that resulted in a shot being discharged along the hallway as the victim ran away from the offender.

“Fortunately, the victim was not injured by the shot, however he did sustain injuries as he jumped from the southern end second-floor balcony to escape the offender.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Leitch says this incident is extremely concerning to Police, as this was a targeted attack that exposed the victim to extreme risk of serious harm.

“This reckless action was very upsetting for other innocent building residents, who could have easily been inadvertently injured.”

A scene examination and area canvass has been completed, and CCTV from the area is being collected.

Anyone that has footage of the area around the scene, or was passing by at the time and has dashcam footage, is asked to contact Police via 105.

“There are several pedestrian accessways into the flats from surrounding streets, and a vehicle access from Brooklyn Hill Road the offender may have used,” Detective Senior Sergeant Leitch says.

“Someone will have seen the offender before or after the incident and we urge them to contact us.

“Others will know who was responsible, and we ask they make contact also,” he says.

