Trades Academy students celebrated across Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti

Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

45 seconds ago

More than 800 secondary school students from 41 schools across the East Coast were recognised at this year’s EIT Trades Academy prizegivings in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

The celebrations marked the achievements of 840 students who took part in hands-on, industry-based learning across 44 different programmes in 2025.

Trades Academy Manager Paul Hursthouse said the Academy, now in its 15th year, continued to go from strength to strength.

“EIT’s Trades Academy gives senior high school students the chance to try out hands-on learning in real-world industries. Our mantra is that it needs to be fun, practical and engaging, and that’s exactly what it is.”

Students from Te Araroa in the north to Waipukurau in the south took part this year, with 509 in Hawke’s Bay and 331 in Tairāwhiti. Of those, 65 per cent identified as Māori, and more than half were in Year 12.

Paul said the Trades Academy was funded for 729 places but stretched its budget to support 840 students, reflecting the growing demand and success of the programme.

“The Trades Academy has continued to grow over the past few years. We’re proud to still be one of the largest in New Zealand, with more students than ever discovering what’s possible through practical learning,” he said.

“Whether you were learning to weld, bake, build, code or develop your self-presentation and self-discipline skills, you’ve taken a big step toward exploring options for your future. You’ve made new mates, learned new skills and grown in confidence, and that’s what this is all about.”

The prizegivings, held this month, also featured two inspiring guest speakers.

In Hawke’s Bay, Maata Dzilic (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou) shared her journey from Trades Academy student to successful entrepreneur.

She first studied beauty therapy through the Academy, went on to complete the full suite of beauty programmes at EIT, and now runs three ventures: Ma’s Beauty, Ma’s Cosmetics and Ma’s Bouquets.

At 18, Maata opened her own home-based clinic in Bridge Pa after completing her diploma, and she has since received the Hastings District Council Youth Potential Award and been a finalist in the NZ Beauty Student of the Year Awards.

In Tairāwhiti, Rhiannon Morrell shared her story of leaving school early and finding her place in the horticulture industry. After starting as a labourer at LeaderBrand, she joined Craigmore, a national horticultural business, and is now a Technical and Quality Lead overseeing crop data and maturity tracking.

Earlier this year, Rhiannon won the Tairāwhiti Young Grower of the Year title and represented the region at the national competition.

Paul congratulated the students and said their success was not about being perfect but about showing up, giving it their best and learning along the way. He acknowledged the effort it took to reach the finish line.

“Whether it was the early mornings or the challenge of learning a new skill, you pushed through and made it to the end. Our students are proving every year that they’re capable of great things. This is just the beginning of their journey.”

Paul said the Academy also gives students the chance to build friendships and grow personally, something staff and tutors are proud to see each year. He encouraged students to take pride in their achievements.

MIL OSI