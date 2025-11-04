Tech solution for forestry road safety

Source: Worksafe New Zealand

4 November 2025

Forestry roads nationwide are set to become safer, thanks to a new agreement between WorkSafe New Zealand and one of the country’s largest forest management companies.

Forest360 Limited has agreed to fund a range of actions in response to a death on one of its sites. 59-year-old Greg Stevens was killed when his logging truck and trailer rolled while negotiating a tight bend on a Coromandel forestry road in May 2023. WorkSafe’s investigation found the design, maintenance, and risk assessment of the road by Forest360 was inadequate. The company’s funded response forms a binding commitment, known as an enforceable undertaking (EU), which WorkSafe has accepted. It includes: Funding research to develop a method to assess forestry road safety.

Sponsoring software development to help forest owners and operators identify unsafe road conditions.

Promoting the software and sharing insights with the forestry sector, including at conferences and through the Forest Industry Safety Council.

Forest360 will donate to education programmes through Discover Forestry, and to Wāhine in Forestry.

Amends paid to Greg Stevens’ widow. “Many forestry roads in New Zealand are old and potentially unsafe, having been built decades ago to outdated engineering standards,” says WorkSafe’s Head of Regulatory Services, Tracey Conlon. “The software development has the potential to transform how forestry roads are assessed for safety. By making cutting-edge technology accessible across the industry, Forest360’s initiatives could significantly reduce risk and save lives.”

The scene of the dramatic crash on Thames Coast Road in May 2023.

Forestry is a priority for WorkSafe as it had the highest fatality rate of any sector in 2024. Our role is to influence businesses to meet their responsibilities to keep people healthy and safe. This is the first time WorkSafe has accepted such a commitment from the forestry sector. EUs are a way for WorkSafe to hold businesses accountable for health and safety breaches. We monitor progress on the agreed commitments and can seek a court order if they are not upheld. Two other businesses remain before the court in relation to the death of Gregory Albert Stevens. Read the Forest360 decision document Find out more about enforceable undertakings Statement from Forest360’s managing director Dan Gaddum Forest360 deeply regrets the tragic loss of a logging truck driver employed by one of our subcontractors, who was fatally injured while operating on a forestry road under our control. Our thoughts remain with his family, colleagues, and community. We take our responsibilities for contractor safety management extremely seriously, and this incident has strengthened our resolve to lead improvement across the industry. Sometimes it’s less about dwelling on what went wrong, and more about doing something meaningful to stop it happening again. Through this enforceable undertaking, Forest360 is investing in technologies such as LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), machine learning, and drone-based road assessments to better identify and manage road risks. Our goal is to deliver safer outcomes for everyone working in and around our forests, and to share what we learn to lift safety performance across the wider sector.

Media contact details For more information you can contact our Media Team using our media request form. Alternatively: Email: media@worksafe.govt.nz

MIL OSI