Recognising Dr Allan Freeth’s service to the EPA

Environment Minister Penny Simmonds has acknowledged the contribution of Dr Allan Freeth, following the announcement of his resignation as Chief Executive of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), effective 30 June 2026.

“I would like to acknowledge and thank Dr Allan Freeth for his decade of service as Chief Executive of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

“Under his leadership, the EPA has progressed several important improvements, including initiating the implementation of new risk assessment models to support greater transparency and investing in additional scientific expertise to increase capacity. This work has contributed to reductions in application queues and improved timeframes for decision-making.

“During Allan’s tenure, the EPA has also been involved in setting up the new Fast-track process, in which expert panels consider approvals as a single application package. The EPA’s contribution has been part of this Government’s focus to enable timely, well-informed decisions to support New Zealand’s growth.

“Allan brought a wide range of experience to his role from across New Zealand’s business, public, and not-for-profit sectors, and this has been reflected in his leadership of the EPA. I am particularly grateful for his commitment and professionalism throughout the challenges of the COVID-19 period.

“I thank Allan for his contribution and wish him every success in his future endeavours. His leadership has set the EPA on a strong path to deliver timely, transparent, and reliable assessments that benefit both New Zealanders and our environment.”

The EPA Board will commence the process to appoint a new Chief Executive.

