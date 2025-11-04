From Taiwan with Flavor, Duan Chun Zhen’s Soulful Beef Noodles Win Over Hong Kong

Source: Media Outreach

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 November 2025 – In Hong Kong, a city celebrated for its vibrant culinary diversity, beef noodles have long been a local favorite. But a new flavor is capturing both hearts and palates: a deeply rich and aromatic Taiwanese-style braised beef noodle soup. Amid the city’s bustling food scene, Duan Chun Zhen, a brand under KINGZA International Co., Ltd., has quietly distinguished itself—not just as a restaurant, but as a place where memory, family, and flavor converge.

Duan Chun Zhen’s signature Braised Beef Noodle Soup, featuring a rich broth simmered with over 23 herbs and spices.

The brand was founded in Hsinchu, Taiwan, and named in memory of the founder’s grandmother. Her name reflects a philosophy of simplicity and sincerity, and her influence is infused in every detail of the brand’s culinary approach. From the beginning, the founder set out to share not only the flavors of Taiwan, but the emotion of a family meal—turning a bowl of noodles into an expression of care, memory, and cultural pride.

Duan Chun Zhen’s signature beef noodle soup is rooted in time-honored techniques. The broth is simmered for hours with more than 23 natural herbs and spices, creating a rich and layered flavor. The beef shank is slow-braised to tender perfection, and the hand-pulled noodles deliver a satisfying, chewy texture. Guests can also enjoy Taiwanese-inspired side dishes like crispy popcorn chicken and marinated tofu that all designed to evoke the comfort of a home-cooked meal.

Since its debut in Hong Kong in 2020, Duan Chun Zhen has expanded to popular neighborhoods like Causeway Bay and Mong Kok. Its Mong kok branch in MoKo mall has become a beloved spot for office workers, students, and Taiwanese expats alike. As one diner noted, “This broth has soul. It doesn’t just fill your stomach, it also reminds you of home.”

According to the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the presence of Taiwanese food and beverage brands in the city has increased by more than 22% over the past five years. Among the most welcomed are noodle shops and beverage chains, which have become part of the daily lives of many locals. Duan Chun Zhen has successfully joined this cultural wave, blending emotional storytelling with culinary precision to build a distinct identity in the market.

The founder explains, “Our goal isn’t just to serve food, it’s to serve memories. We want people to feel the warmth of family, the honesty of tradition, and the hospitality embedded in East Asian culture.” In an era of instant convenience, Duan Chun Zhen’s dedication to patience and authenticity sets it apart, inviting diners to slow down, savor, and connect.

For Hong Kong diners curious to experience this authentic slice of Taiwan, there’s no need to travel far. A bowl of Duan Chun Zhen is a journey in itself—from kitchen to table, memory to moment. Whether you’re nostalgic for home or discovering these flavors for the first time, this is one taste worth seeking out.

Visit Duan Chun Zhen at one of their Hong Kong locations:

・Shop 2132, 2/F, Fire Zone, ELEMENTS, 1 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

・Shop 360, 3/F, MOKO, 193 Prince Edward Road West, Mong Kok

・Shop No 107 Level 1, Nina Mall 1, 8 Yeung Uk Road, Tsuen Wan, NT

・Shop 205, 2/F, THE SOUTHSIDE, 11 Heung Yip Road, Wong Chuk Hang.

For more brand information:

https://www.duanchunzhen.com/

