Homicide Investigation under way in Auckland

Police have charged a man with murder after a woman was found deceased in a Central Auckland apartment yesterday evening.

Police were alerted to a possible incident at a Day Street address at around 7.35pm, and tragically arrived at the apartment a short time later where the woman was located.

A 38-year-old man who is known to the victim has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this homicide but would like to hear from any members of the public who have information which may be relevant to our investigation.

You can get in touch with Police by contacting 105 and quoting file number 251101/3740.

Our investigation is under way with a scene examination to continue today as well as other area enquiries.

There are no further updates available at this early stage.

