Advocacy – 108 Years Since the Balfour Declaration: Palestine Forum of New Zealand Demands Accountability for Colonial Legacy

Source: Palestine Forum of New Zealand

Today marks 108 years since the Balfour Declaration of 1917, a statement that set in motion the dispossession and suffering of the Palestinian people. The Palestine Forum of New Zealand joins Palestinians and justice advocates worldwide in condemning the ongoing consequences of this colonial promise, one made by Britain to a European movement over land that was not theirs to give.

The Balfour Declaration, issued by British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour on 2 November 1917, expressed support for “the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people,” while dismissing the political and human rights of the Palestinian Arab majority who had lived there for centuries. This 67-word statement laid the foundation for decades of displacement, military occupation, and systemic injustice that Palestinians continue to endure.

“The Balfour Declaration was not merely a historical document; it was the spark of an enduring tragedy,” said Maher Nazzal, spokesperson for the Palestine Forum of New Zealand. “It represents the beginning of over a century of denial of Palestinian self-determination, a violation of international law that still echoes in every demolished home, every refugee camp, and every silenced Palestinian voice.”

Since 1948, more than 5.9 million Palestinian refugees remain displaced across the Middle East, unable to return to their ancestral homes. The legacy of the Balfour Declaration continues through ongoing settlement expansion, home demolitions, and what international human rights organizations have characterized as apartheid conditions.

Calls to Action:

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand calls on:

The United Kingdom to acknowledge its historic responsibility and issue an official apology for the Balfour Declaration and its devastating legacy

The New Zealand Government to take a clear stance by supporting international efforts to end the illegal occupation, uphold Palestinian human rights, and recognize the State of Palestine

The international community to prioritize accountability and enforce international law without exception

This anniversary is not only a moment of remembrance — it is a call to action. Justice requires truth, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to end impunity. The world cannot continue to look away while Palestinians live under occupation.

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand remains steadfast in advocating for a just and lasting peace based on equality, freedom, and the right of return for all Palestinians.

Palestine Forum of New Zealand

