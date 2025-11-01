Digital Longhua Supports a Spectacular Model (Aviation) Sport Competition of the 15th NG Mass Participation Events

Source: Media Outreach

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 October 2025 – In recent days, the Model (Aviation) Sport of the Mass Participation Events of the 15th National Games (NG) of China has held its finals in Longhua District, Shenzhen, which attracted aviation model enthusiasts from across the country. At the competition venue, players skillfully maneuvered their models between the sky and the ground, setting off a wave of excitement for aviation models that blends the charm of technology with the passion of sports.

Finals of the Model (Aviation) Sport of the 15th NG Mass Participation Events

The team competition of drone racing (F9U) was particularly intense, as 30 athletes from 10 teams representing Zhejiang, Jiangsu, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and other regions competed fiercely for the final medals. During the race, players wore specialized FPV goggles, which enable an immersive experience of “first-person piloting” sensation through real-time video transmitted from the drones’ cameras. On the meticulously designed three-dimensional track in Longhua District, Shenzhen, the athletes skillfully maneuvered their drones between the sky and the grass to swiftly fly through variously shaped obstacles such as double gravity gates and square single gates. The drones traced graceful arcs in the air, delivering breathtaking, millisecond-level aerial duels of speed and precision.

As the host district of this hotly contested competition, Longhua is witnessing new breakthroughs and opportunities in its low-altitude economy. Meituan drones deliver steaming-hot meals through the buildings in the Longhua Central Business District; emergency drones reduce the transport time for medical test samples from the original 20–30 minutes to just 3–7 minutes; and the Damoda drone formations paint dazzling digital artworks in night skies around the world, telling China’s stories through light. These once science-fiction-like scenes have become reality, brought to life by innovative enterprises from Shenzhen’s Longhua District.

According to the Longhua District Convergence Media Center of Shenzhen, Longhua District, as the first district in China to propose building a “pilot zone for the low-altitude economy,” has been seeking innovations in policies, technologies, and practical applications, striving to make the low-altitude economy a key driver of industrial development. By 2025, Longhua District has attracted 445 enterprises related to the low-altitude economy, forming a complete industrial chain that spans from manufacturing to services. Its low-altitude economy has even gained widespread attention in the world. With the number of drone flights in the district continuing to rise (to 225,000 in 2024) and the annual output value exceeding RMB 6 billion, the district has become a core area for the development of China’s low-altitude economy.

