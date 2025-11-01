A century of healthcare for Te Kūiti Hospital

Source: New Zealand Government

The 100-year anniversary of Te Kūiti Hospital is a major milestone and a reminder of the critical role rural hospitals play in providing healthcare closer to home, Health Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey say.

“For a century, Te Kūiti Hospital has been at the heart of the King Country community, delivering essential care and support to generations of local families,” Mr Brown says.

“Rural hospitals like Te Kūiti are vital to ensuring people in smaller communities can access healthcare without travelling long distances. Over the past year alone, more than 3000 patients have presented to the hospital’s emergency department, which continues to exceed the national health target for shorter stays in ED.”

Te Kūiti Hospital serves around 14,200 people from Te Kūiti, Ōtorohanga, Piopio, and Tahāroa, and provides emergency care, specialist clinics, an inpatient unit, laboratory and radiology services, and allied health support.

“It also works closely with local primary care providers to meet the growing demand for healthcare in the region, reducing the need for locals to travel long distances to access healthcare.”

Mr Doocey says the Government recognises the challenges rural communities face and is taking steps to improve access to healthcare.

“That’s why we’ve invested $164 million over four years to boost urgent and after-hours care across the country, including in rural areas, so New Zealanders can get the help they need, when and where they need it.

“During the Rural Health Roadshow in Te Kūiti, I heard loud and clear how important Te Kūiti Hospital is to the local community. The hospital has been selected as one of six rural prototype sites trialling practical improvements such as better access to diagnostics, on-call pharmacy support, and digital tools that provide clinicians real-time backup and advice.

“These trials will help shape the design of rural health services for up to 70 rural locations over the next two years.”

Mr Brown says the Government is also focused on strengthening and growing the rural health workforce through initiatives such as rural training hubs and the new medical school at the University of Waikato.

“The new medical school will prioritise clinical placements in regional and rural areas, helping grow a pipeline of homegrown health professionals who understand and are committed to serving their communities.

“As we mark 100 years of Te Kūiti Hospital, we are building the foundations for the next 100 years, ensuring rural New Zealanders continue to have access to timely, quality, and reliable care close to home.”

MIL OSI