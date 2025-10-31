Day walk turns dangerous prompting reminder to prepare

Source: New Zealand Police

A solo day walk turned into a rescue mission when Southland was in a state of local emergency.

Southland Police are urging anyone heading into the bush to make sure they’re doing it safely after a day walker became lost attempting the Makarewa Falls Track on a stormy Labour Day.

Sergeant Alun Griffiths from Police Search and Rescue, Southland, says Police were alerted through the iPhone emergency satellite system shortly after 5pm on Monday.

“There was significant tree fall in the area, and she’d lost her way.

“With limited gear and no navigational aid, we told her to stay put.”

Snow was low on the bush line, and the ambient temperature was a mere two degrees, so Police responded swiftly with Land Search and Rescue teams from Gore and Invercargill.

“Thankfully we found her, but she was very cold,” he says.

She was given dry clothes and hot drinks then, once sufficiently warm, was assisted out to the carpark around 10pm.

“We’re lucky to have great access to stunning scenery in this part of the country,” Sergeant Griffiths says.

“But we recommend when people head into the bush, they do it safely.

“Assess the weather and conditions and take sufficient gear for your activity.

“Carry two forms of communication.

“Even experienced hikers can end up in situations where they need help.”

If you are going outdoors, no matter if it is hiking, hunting or climbing, please follow the five simple steps of the Land Safety Code:

Choose the right trip for you

Learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it. It is important to choose a trip that suits everyone in your group. When you are looking at options, make sure to think about everyone’s fitness levels and experience in the outdoors.

Understand the weather

New Zealand weather can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed. Weather can make or break a trip. It is one of the most important things to consider when going into the outdoors.

Pack warm clothes and extra food

Prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out. Any trip, even if it is short and easy, needs preparation. Packing the right things can make trips safer and more enjoyable.

Share your plans

Telling a trusted person about your trip details and taking a personal locator beacon can save your life. We all want our trips to go as planned – but sometimes they don’t. If you get hurt or lost on your trip, how would you get help? Leaving trip intentions

Take care of yourself and each other

Eat, drink, and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together. The best way to enjoy your experience in the outdoors and make it home safely is to look out for one another.

Distress beacons can be hired for as little as $10 from many Department of Conservation Visitor Centres, and outdoor tramping and hunting stores.

If you have purchased a beacon, make sure to register it at www.beacons.org.nz

More information on trip planning can be found at: Trip Planning — NZMSC

